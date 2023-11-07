Carvajal: Wha’ happen?

Over the past couple of days, a post circulated about Mr. Shooli (remember him?) asking Filipinos “Wha’ happen?” In sum, he asks why the country is in dire straits, why 48 percent of a resource-rich country’s people rate themselves as poor.

As the last BSKE (Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections) so glaringly demonstrated, this nation, by sociologically subconscious un-design as I will show in the ensuing paragraphs, elects its officials for all practical purposes on the basis of money. Not on intelligence and integrity not on commitment to the nation’s welfare but on money.

Our elections are so predicated on money that, as Mr. Shooli implied in the said post, a dog with enough financial backing can hypothetically be elected barangay chairman. Actually, a dog is not so bad compared to the crocodiles and wolves (in sheep’s clothing?) that good and bad money perennially elevates to the country’s high offices.

Our elected officials are schooled enough to know that the ever widening gap between rich and poor has its roots in the way the country’s wealth is distributed. They would also know that unless the system is changed the rich will just get richer and fewer while the poor get poorer and bigger in number as is happening even in rich neo-liberal capitalist countries like the US.

Nevertheless, they rationalize opposition to an inclusive economic system with a righteous moral indignation at the violence and godlessness of socialism’s extreme variety, communism. Yet, with an immoral violence of their own they prevent God-fearing and nonviolent social agents from advocating for meaningful socio-structural reforms by red tagging and persecuting them as terrorists.

Their socially constructed subconscious prevails over their Christian moral upbringing and makes them defend a system that unfairly gives them access to the bigger slice of the country’s economic pie. They stay in control by maintaining a status quo on the country’s fake and fatal-to-democracy election system. They refuse to re-engineer the system and thus continue buying the votes of an ill-educated and financially challenged electorate.

Without being morally conscious, they subconsciously decide that the best way to prevent reform-minded parties from shifting to participative and inclusive socio-economic systems is to keep an election system that allows only the moneyed to win high office.

Many well-meaning individuals are content and happy to try and break the system by accepting money but voting for the candidate of their choice anyway. They fail to realize that if the system continues to leak with so many illegal and immoral practices like people accepting money for their votes, individuals with integrity but no money will never dare run for office. The system has simply to be reformed if the country is to be run by people with integrity and vision.

So, Mr. Shooli, “wha’ happen” is we have elections that perpetuate elitist control of our sham democracy and inequitable economy.