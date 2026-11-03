Carvajal: What are they really afraid of?

If there’s a JVA that needs to be reviewed and revised (revocation is up to the court now), it is Cebu City’s JVA with Megawide on the development of the Carbon market. The Commission on Audit (COA) has found the JVA to be disadvantageous financially to Cebu City. Understandably, because it was entered into without due diligence and without the legally required consultation with its stakeholders: the public who stand to lose a heritage market and the ambulant market vendors who stand to lose their livelihood selling affordable food and other basic necessities.

The reason Councilor Garganera gave for excluding the JVA with Megawide from a review is fear of running afoul of the sub judice rule. But why would any action taken to correct the defects mentioned in the Commission’s audit report violate the sub judice rule? COA’s negative findings need to be responded to and acted on by a responsible and accountable local government unit, as Cebu City claims to be.

It will be recalled here, however, that Councilor Garganera has always been a staunch promoter and defender of the Carbon market JVA. Thus, excluding it from review confirms what the vendors have long suspected, that he has remained beholden to Megawide for reasons he alone knows but which the vendors can only suspect.

That gives me reason to suspect that it is not fear of running afoul of the sub judice rule that motivates Councilor Garganera to exclude the Carbon market JVA from review. Considering his role in the creation and defense of the JVA against the opposition by the vendors and by a cross section of the Cebu community, it can be inferred that he might be more afraid of something else other than the sub judice rule.

What that fear is might be surmised as having to do with what Ombudsman Crispin Remulla recently shared with Cebu’s business community. He talked about politicians putting all kinds of obstacles to businesses and removing these only when cash or its equivalent has changed hands. As reported, some local politicians even go as far as to ask for, as a facilitation fee, a share in the business. This could explain how the Carbon JVA was approved without public hearing, without due diligence and without consultation with stakeholders.

In any case, the audit report that clearly puts Cebu City on the losing end of the bargain has to be responded to and acted on by the current city administration. A review and consequent revision that is acceptable to the vendors could render the court case moot and academic. But by the same token, a review can be prejudicial to Megawide’s defense of the JVA. Is this perhaps what Councilor Garganera and the other councilors who approved it without reading are afraid of?