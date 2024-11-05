Carvajal: What really is going on

Two premises: first, this country has three major problems, mass poverty that afflicts nearly half the population, corruption, and illegal drugs; second, both the Marcos and Duterte families belong to the ruling oligarchy from whose past and present actuations it can be reasonably inferred that wealth and power are the prime drivers of their political agenda. Between the two, the Marcos family is known to have killed more and stolen more.

A most basic question that arises from these premises is why are we not forming an inter-disciplinary task force to probe for solutions to the nation’s major problems, especially the core problem of mass poverty? We are spending so much time and money in endless soap-opera probes of many other problems except the core one. The problem clearly needs basic structural changes to solve, yet why do our leaders content themselves with giving ayuda to poor Filipinos, a program that serves to perpetuate poverty rather than solve it.

Next question: are we closer to solving the drug problem when we show up Former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (FPRRD) as a foul-mouthed extra-judicial killer of criminals? Admittedly, extrajudicial killing is not the solution. More than illegal, it is immoral. Hence, justice must be given to the victims and anybody proven to engage in it should be punished to the max. So, why not order the concerned agencies to gather proofs and give FPRRD and his cohorts their day in court? Why spend precious time and money in endless extra-judicial probes and not in organizing for a determined and earnest search of a workable solution to the problem?

Corollary question: why have we done nothing so far about the extrajudicial killings of the Marcos family and why are we not conducting hearings to probe the veracity of the rumored drug-taking of President Bong-Bong Marcos? It is right and just to prosecute Duterte because he is not above the law. But neither are the Marcoses. Or are they?

What are endless probes really for? What legislation so far has been the fruit of a Senate or Congressional probe? It’s more like probes are conducted to get the public’s notice and improve one’s name recall for re-election purposes but not really to help people with their needs. Probes solve nothing.

So, what is really going on? As in online, nothing is what it seems offline. Fake news litter social media while mainstream media does not dig deep enough into issues. Nothing is going on that helps people with their problems. Everything is going on that allows oligarchs to rig our political and economic systems in their favor and against the people.

To make matters worse, nothing is also happening with leaders of people’s organizations. They are not galvanizing members into a solid movement for legal and peaceful reforms of our unjust social structures. They seem reluctant to part with their pet nuances on ideology and thus fail to unite under a common vision and a united action.

What is really going on is that this nation is in limbo.