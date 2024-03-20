Case vs Range 999 changed to murder after American national dies

THE Mabolo police amended the frustrated murder case that they filed against Jed Andrew Salera, also known as Range 999, into murder after 37-year-old American national Michael George Richey died on Tuesday afternoon, March 19, 2024.

Richey was shot by Salera on Sunday morning, March 17, outside the bar of a hotel in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Richey sustained gunshot wounds in his shoulder and thigh.

Major Romeo Caacoy, the chief of the Mabolo Police Station, stated that Richey was taken to the Cebu City Medical Center following the incident.

Later that afternoon, he was moved to a private hospital, where he passed away at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

"Gahapon sir na file man to nato ang kasong frustrated murder ato nang napada didto sa piskalya nya nahitabo nga namatay ang biktima so giamend na namo ganina unya naghuwat na lang mi sa inquest sa atoang prosecutor," Caacoy said.

(We filed the frustrated murder case with the prosecutor's office yesterday, sir. After the victim passed away, we amended the case to murder, and we're currently awaiting the prosecutor's inquest).

Meanwhile, Caacoy strongly denied the claims made by the suspect's lawyer that they violated the regulatory period since time has passed since Range 999 was held without a case being filed at the prosecutor's office.

The lawyer went to the Mabolo Police Station and demanded that his client be released as soon as possible.

Caacoy also disclosed that the man who was captured on CCTV kicking Richey has already been recognized. (AYB, TPT)