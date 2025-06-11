Cases of animal bites in Lapu-Lapu increase

THE LAPU-LAPU City Animal Bite Treatment Center (ABTC) has reported a sharp rise in animal bite and scratch cases during the first five months of 2025, prompting the City Health Office (CHO) to require a voter’s certification from residents seeking free anti-rabies vaccines.

From January to May 2025, the city recorded 12,662 animal bite cases, up from 9,908 during the same period in 2024, an increase of more than 2,700 cases.

CHO head Dr. Agnes Realiza, in an interview with SunStar Cebu, explained that the move aims to prioritize local residents amid limited vaccine supplies procured by the City Government.

“Here in Lapu-Lapu City, we’ve noticed a significant increase in cases. We want to make sure the residents of Opon who need it (anti-rabies vaccine) are prioritized,” said Realiza in Cebuano.

While Lapu-Lapu City residents are prioritized for free first-dose vaccinations, non-residents may still seek treatment at the center. However, they must purchase their own anti-rabies vaccine, with assistance provided by nurses on-site.

ABTC nurse coordinator Mae Cheryll Tepait said that P10 million of the City’s P15 million budget for anti-rabies vaccines has already been spent, prompting health officials to implement tighter screening measures.

Proof of residency

Tepait stressed that a growing number of patients seeking free vaccines are from neighboring municipalities and cities. She said the voter’s certification marked “active” is required to confirm residency in Lapu-Lapu City.

“Our priority is to ensure that those who are residents receive the vaccines purchased by our local government. That’s why we require proof that they are registered residents of our city,” said Tepait in Cebuano.

Two parents whose children were bitten by family pets told SunStar Cebu that obtaining the required voter’s certification was time-consuming, citing long queues at the office of the Commission on Elections.

However, health officials said the voter’s certification is the only way to verify if a patient is a bona fide resident, while clarifying that this measure only applies when the vaccines are procured by the City Government.

Vaccines provided by the Department of Health (DOH), either national or regional, can be administered to non-residents. The last DOH allocation was in February 2025, according to Tepait.

Lapu-Lapu City provides only the first anti-rabies vaccine dose for free, but members of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) may receive full coverage under the “no balance billing” policy, subject to vaccine availability.

Public awareness

From January to April 2025, cat-related incidents accounted for 5,335 cases, surpassing dog-related cases at 4,093.

In 2024, dogs were the primary source of bites, recording 3,858 cases compared to 3,303 from cats.

Tepait attributed the surge to increased public awareness about rabies and the importance of prompt vaccination, following social media reports and news coverage of fatal rabies cases.

In May 2025 alone, she shared that at least 56 patients came to the center seeking treatment for bites or scratches that had occurred as far back as six months to eight years ago. / DPC