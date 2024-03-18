Cases vs CPA stem from illegal constructions, not ownership dispute

THE criminal and administrative cases filed against the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) do not concern ownership, but rather the illegal construction of buildings and a wharf in front of the Compaña Maritima premises.

This is what Cebu City Legal Officer Carlo Vincent Gimena told members of the media during an interview on Monday, March 18, 2028, in response to inquiries about the statement released by the CPA on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

“On the illegal construction allegations, we stand firm on our position that the Cebu Port Authority is not within the territorial jurisdiction of the Office of Building Official (OBO) of Cebu City as it is undoubtedly beyond the bounds of authority granted to the City's Building Official as provided in Section 207 of Presidential Decree No. 1096 (PD 1096) or the National Building Code of the Philippines,” CPA said in a statement.

Gimena said there is nothing under PD 1096 that exempts the CPA from obtaining a building permit, challenging the port authority to cite a specific provision that supports such exemption.

Gimena argued that regarding the issue at hand, it does not matter who owns the premises, emphasizing that the fact remains: if anyone constructs any infrastructure, they should secure the necessary building permits from the OBO.

“(The issue) is not about the ownership, it is about the building of a structure without building permits,” Gimena said.

He said the OBO could attest that the CPA did not secure any building permits from them.

“This is totally a different issue, dili nato apil-apilon katong kaso lahi man to. Lahi to nga issue didto, kani lahi sad ni,” Gimena reiterated.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama remained firm in his position that the Compaña Maritima premises belong to the Cebu City Government.

“No, they don’t have that ownership. I want them out. They should go to Consolacion… CPA (and Cebu Port Authority) and CIP (Cebu International Port) and maybe we can rearrange the pier. I will work it out in Manila,” Rama said in a press conference on Monday, March 18, 2024. (AML)