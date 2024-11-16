Cash aid delivered to elderlies’ homes

MANDAUE City has started distributing financial assistance directly to the homes of senior citizens, citing mobility and health challenges as reasons for the change in delivery method.

In the post of Mandaue City Public Information Office on Thursday, Nov.14, 2024, the house-to-house approach, implemented in early November and is ongoing, aims to ensure that all qualified beneficiaries receive their cash aid without difficulty, as some senior citizens experience physical limitations and health challenges.

As part of this tranche, each qualified senior citizen will receive P5,000, an increase from the P4,000 distributed during the first tranche in April.

The original plan, as shared by Office for Senior Citizens Affairs officer-in-charge Carlo Jesus Cotejo in a previous interview, was to provide P8,000 in two equal installments of P4,000 each.

However, Mayor Jonas Cortes decided to raise the second tranche to P5,000 to provide additional support to senior citizens amid rising cost of living.

A total of P29 million has been allocated for the program, which is expected to benefit more than 29,000 registered seniors in 27 barangays.

The distribution is being managed by personnel from the City Treasurer’s Office and the City Social

Welfare Services.

For deceased senior citizens who were validated and included in the payroll, family members such as spouses, children, or close relatives are allowed to claim the aid.

Required documents include the senior citizen’s Osca ID, a death certificate and the claimant’s government-issued ID or barangay certification.

An ordinance raising the annual financial assistance of eligible senior citizens to P10,000 was passed on third and final reading last May. The ordinance was authored by Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, committee on social services chairman.

SunStar Cebu tried to ask Cotejo about the discrepancy in the amount, but to no avail. / CAV