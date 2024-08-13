Cash aid for slain law enforcers mulled

A NEW ordinance has been proposed in Mandaue City, seeking to provide P50,000 special financial aid to the families of uniformed personnel who die in the performance of their duties.

The proposed ordinance, introduced by City Councilor Jennifer del Mar, was approved on its first reading during the regular session on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

It aims to provide immediate financial relief to the families of uniformed personnel who perish while serving in various law enforcement and public safety agencies such as the Philippine Coast Guard, National Bureau of Investigation, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The proposed assistance is intended to help families cover urgent expenses like funeral costs and medical bills.

“Providing financial aid is a way to honor and recognize the sacrifice made by the uniformed personnel,” del Mar said in the explanatory note of her proposed ordinance.

According to del Mar, the assistance can be increased if there is an additional contribution from the Office of

the Mayor.

The councilor proposed the ordinance following the death of police officer Orven Seth Felecio, who was shot and killed by a 16-year-old street gang member last July 27.

The incident occurred when Felecio attempted to apprehend the minor who was fleeing after being reprimanded for violating curfew. During the confrontation, the minor drew a firearm and shot Felecio, resulting in his immediate death from gunshot wounds to the head and arm.

The City promised to provide P100,000 to Felecio’s family.

Del Mar said only uniformed personnel assigned in Mandaue City are covered by the proposed ordinance.

Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991, provides the legal basis for the ordinance as this empowers local government units to allocate funds for essential public services and welfare initiatives. / CAV