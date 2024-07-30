Cash incentives await honor students, topnotchers in Badian

THE Municipality of Badian in southwestern Cebu will provide cash incentives to honor students of elementary and secondary public schools in the town, including bar and board exam topnotchers, starting this 2024.

The incentives will be distributed with the passage of “Kagalingan Achievers Incentives Ordinance of Badian Cebu” by the Municipal Council on Friday, July 19, 2024.

The ordinance, authored by Badian Councilor Maricar Lumain, aims to encourage Badian students and graduates to strive for excellence in education.

Under the ordinance, cash incentives will be awarded to the top scorers in the bar and board examinations administered by the Supreme Court and Professional Regulation Commission, respectively, as well as to the top three academic achievers in Grades 6 and 12 across all public schools in the municipality.

For bar exam topnotchers, the following are the incentives:

1. Excellent bar passers (with 90 percent and above rating) -- P25,000

2. Exemplary bar passers (with 85 percent and above rating) -- P20,000

For board exam topnotchers:

1. Rank 1 -- P25,000

2. Rank 2 to 5 -- P20,000 each

3. Rank 6 to 10 -- P10,000 each

Cash incentives will also be awarded to graduates with the highest general average in Grades 6 and 12 in public elementary and secondary schools in the municipality.

Grade 6 Top Achievers:

1. Highest General Average -- P1,500

2. Second Highest General Average -- P1,000

3. Third Highest General Average -- P750

Grade 12 Top Achievers:

1. Highest General Average -- P3,000

2. Second Highest General Average -- P2,000

3. Third Highest General Average -- P1,000

Lumain said the ordinance was proposed primarily to encourage students to study hard.

“Mainly, it is to encourage students to study hard, and even a small incentive can help them with their school needs,” Lumain said in a chat interview on Tuesday, July 30.

Lumain emphasized her personal commitment to the ordinance, believing that education plays a crucial role in improving an individual's life.

The Supreme Court has scheduled the 2024 bar examinations on September 8, 11, and 15. Meanwhile, the Department of Education has set the end of classes for the school year 2024-2025 on May 16, 2025. (CDF)