Cash incentives eyed for Olympic gold medalist’s coach

THE Cebu City Government is considering awarding cash incentives to Coach Aldrin Castañeda, mentor of 2024 Paris Olympic two-time gold medalist Carlos Yulo, for bringing honor to the country.

Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia told SunStar Cebu on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, that the proposal to give incentives to Castañeda, a native of Barangay Hippodromo, requires approval from the City Council.

Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros stated on Monday, Aug. 12, that while he has yet to endorse the proposal to other councilors, he acknowledges the pride Castañeda has brought to the city.

Garcia explained that the current Cash Incentive Ordinance only covers athletes representing Cebu City in national and international events. He has requested Hontiveros to pass a resolution that will both recognize Castañeda and provide him with cash incentives.

“We are really proud of him,” Garcia said.

The City previously awarded P200,000 each to the families of Cebuano Olympians Elreen Ann Ando and John Febuar Ceniza on July 29 for their participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Garcia mentioned that Castañeda has been invited to City Hall for a courtesy call. While there are no plans for a welcome parade, the mayor jokingly suggested that if Yulo were to accompany Castañeda, both would be paraded through the city.

Hontiveros clarified that no specific amount has been proposed for Castañeda’s incentives, noting that this would be the first time a coach receives such an award. He explained that typically, athletes share a portion of their winnings with their coaches.

The acting vice mayor has initiated discussions with Council Floor Majority Leader Nestor Archival regarding the appropriate amount for the incentives.

Meanwhile, Hippodromo Barangay Captain Ruperto Bacolod has already begun preparations for Castañeda’s homecoming, as reported by the Cebu City Public Information Office on Aug. 5.

As the city awaits the coach’s return, the proposed cash incentive stands as a potential milestone in recognizing the contributions of coaches to athletic achievements. / EHP