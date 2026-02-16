Cash remittances reach $35.6B in 2025

CASH remittances from overseas Filipinos climbed to a record US$35.63 billion in 2025, up 3.3 percent from $34.49 billion in 2024, underscoring the continued resilience of overseas workers’ income flows despite global economic headwinds.

Data showed December inflows alone reached an all-time monthly high of $3.52 billion, providing a strong year-end boost to household consumption and foreign exchange liquidity.

The full-year 2025 cash remittances accounted for 7.3 percent of the country’s gross domestic product and 6.4 percent of gross national income, highlighting their sustained role as a key pillar of the Philippine economy.

The United States remained the largest source of remittances during the year, followed by Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, personal remittances — which include cash transfers through banks and informal channels as well as remittances in kind — rose to a record $39.62 billion in 2025, up 3.3 percent from $38.34 billion a year earlier. In December alone, personal remittances reached a historic monthly high of $3.89 billion.

The steady growth in remittance inflows continues to support domestic consumption, strengthen the country’s external position, and provide a stable buffer against global market volatility. / KOC