Cash rewards await Palaro medalists

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday, May 24, announced that medalists in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa will receive incentives from the Philippine Sports Commission, marking the first time cash rewards will be granted in the country’s premier national sports competition for student-athletes.

In a video message aired during the opening ceremonies, the President said the incentive program recognizes the hard work, dedication, and excellence of young Filipino athletes competing in both regular sports and para games.

“Masaya akong ibalita sa inyo na, sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon, maglalaan ang Philippine Sports Commission ng mga incentive para sa mga medalista sa regular sports at sa para games bilang pagkilala sa inyong husay (I am happy to inform you that, for the first time, the Philippine Sports Commission will be providing incentives for medalists in regular sports and para games in recognition of your excellence),” President Marcos said.

The President reminded the more than 10,000 competing athletes that they are not only carrying the names of their schools and regions, but also the dreams and inspiration of fellow young Filipinos.

“Alam ko sa pagsali sa palarong ito, bitbit ninyo ang pangalan ng inyong paaralan at rehiyon. Ngunit bukod pa riyan, dala ninyo rin ang pangarap at inspirasyon ng inyong kapwa batang atleta (I know that by participating in this game, you carry the name of your school and region. But apart from that, you also carry the dreams and inspiration of your fellow young athletes),” he said.

Marcos assured the athletes of the government’s continued commitment to supporting grassroots sports and youth development programs across the country.

“Kaya para sa inyo at sa ibang batang atleta, patuloy ang pamahalaan sa pagsuporta sa inyong pagsasanay sa larangan ng palakasan (So for you and other young athletes, the government continues to support your training in the field of sports),” he added.

The Chief Executive also encouraged participants to enjoy the competition while striving to give their best in every event.

“Alam ko na gagawin ninyo ang lahat ng inyong makakaya, ngunit huwag ninyong kalimutang mag-enjoy na rin (I know you will do your best, but don’t forget to enjoy yourselves as well),” Marcos said.

He emphasized that beyond medals and victories, the Palarong Pambansa teaches values that athletes can carry throughout their lives, including discipline, perseverance, respect, and compassion for others.

“Dito ninyo matutunan ang disiplina, tiyaga, respeto at malasakit sa kapwa (Here you will learn discipline, perseverance, respect and concern for others),” he said.

The President also assured the student-athletes that they are not alone in their journey, stressing that the government stands behind them alongside their families, teachers, and coaches.

“Lagi ninyong isipin na kami ay susuporta sa inyo kasama ng inyong mga magulang, mahal sa buhay, guro, at mga coach (Always remember that we will support you along with your parents, loved ones, teachers, and coaches),” he said.

The opening ceremony formally launched the week-long 2026 Palarong Pambansa, hosted for the first time by the Province of Agusan del Sur, with around 16,000 delegates from 18 regions, the National Academy of Sports, and Philippine Schools Overseas participating in this year’s games.

Special Assistant to the President Antonio Ernesto “Anton” Lagdameo Jr. delivered the President’s keynote message during the ceremony held at the Datu Lipus Makapandong-Democrito O. Plaza Sports Complex.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the continued expansion of the Palarong Pambansa reflects the administration’s commitment to strengthening grassroots sports and opening more opportunities for Filipino youth.

With the theme “Unlocking the Future Through Sports,” this year’s Palaro highlights the role of sports in nation-building, character formation, and youth empowerment. / PNA