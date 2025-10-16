Casimero, Llover bound for Kyrgyzstan

THREE-DIVISION world champion Johnriel Casimero and unbeaten prospect Kenneth Llover spearhead a group of Filipino warriors in a two-day boxing event on Oct. 25 and 26, 2025, in Kyrgyzstan.

Casimero makes his ring return after a long layoff and takes on Kyonosuke Kameda in a 10-round super-featherweight bout on Oct. 25 at the Bishkek Arena in Bishkek. This marks Casimero’s first fight under Kameda Promotions.

The 36-year-old Casimero last fought on Oct. 13, 2024, in Japan, where he impressively demolished former world title challenger Saul Sanchez in just a single round.

Casimero once held world titles in the light-flyweight, flyweight, and bantamweight divisions.

The 27-year-old Kameda, on the other hand, is in dire need of a win after losing back-to-back fights. He lost to Luis Nery by a seventh-round stoppage and then by majority decision to David Picasso, who’ll be Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue’s next challenger. A victory over Casimero would be a huge boost to Kameda’s career.

Casimero is 34-4-1 with 23 knockouts, while Kameda is 15-5-2 with nine knockouts.

Fighting alongside Casimero on the first day are unbeaten up-and-comers Reymart Tagacanao and Kenneth Rapista, who will go up against Japanese boxers.

Tagacanao (11-0, 9 KOs) will be defending his World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super-flyweight title against Ayamu Sano (10-0-1, 5 KO), while Rapista (7-0, 6 KOs) will face Hayate Hanada (4-1-1, 2 KOs) for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Youth super-flyweight belt.

Meanwhile, Llover will be seeing action the following day against Argentinean Luciano Baldor in a 10-rounder.

The 22-year-old Llover is rapidly rising up the ranks and is being considered by some as the Philippines’ next

boxing star.

Llover scored the biggest win of his career on Aug. 17, 2025, when he dominated and stopped former world champion Luis Concepcion in eight rounds in Manila.

Baldor is a solid veteran with 25 bouts over a 10-year career. The 31-year-old from Buenos Aires fought for a regional belt in 2023 but lost to Landile Ngxeke via fourth-round technical knockout in a World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global bantamweight title fight in South Africa.

Baldor enters the rings riding a three-fight win streak, with victories over Diego Liriano, Ayrton Segovia, and

Michell Banquez.

Llover boasts an impressive record of 15-0 with 10 knockouts, while Baldor is 21-4 with one knockout.

Also fighting on the second day is Ken Danila (6-0, 5 KOs), who will be trading leathers with former amateur standout Ryspek Bektenov, who is making his pro debut. / EKA