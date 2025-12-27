Casimero stops Mizokoshi in five

FOUR-DIVISION world champion Johnriel Casimero returned to his winning ways after scoring a fifth round technical knockout of Tom Mizokoshi last December 27, 2025 at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Japan.

Casimero showed that he was in a different level with his younger opponent, the 26-year-old Mizokoshi.

He slowly picked him apart round after round as he landed solid punches.

In the second round, Casimero busted up Mizokoshi's nose, which was bleeding all throughout the round.

Casimero then landed a solid left hook-right hook combination that dropped Mizokoshi to the canvas.

Mizokoshi stood up from the knockdown but the referee immediately waved off the bout in the 1:10 mark of the fifth round of a scheduled eight-rounder.

Casimero bounced back from a loss to Kyonosuke Kameda in his previous fight two months ago in Japan. He improved to 35-5-1 with 24 knockouts.

Mizokoshi fell to 11-6-2 with five knockouts.

After the fight, Casimero called out former Luis Nery.

At 36 years old, Casimero's days as an elite fighter are numbered. He could break into the world rankings in the featherweight division if ever he earns a fight with Nery, who is highly-rated at 126 pounds, and beats him. (EKA)