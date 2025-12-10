Cebu

Cassy Legaspi shines in fiery look

ACTRESS Cassy Legaspi looked incredibly gorgeous in red in a series of photos she posted on Instagram.

Embracing casual chic, Legaspi stepped out in a vibrant ensemble featuring a bold red crop top from a local fashion brand and a dark wash denim maxi skirt, perfectly accessorized with matching red pointed-toe heels for a cohesive, fiery look.

"A little ritmo & fuego," Legaspi captioned her photo.

Legaspi currently stars in the GMA afternoon television drama series Hating Kapatid, alongside her mother Carmina Villarroel, father Zoren Legaspi, and twin brother Mavy Legaspi.

