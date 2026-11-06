Cassy Legaspi suffers insect bites during first Bali trip

Actress Cassy Legaspi had an unpleasant experience during her first visit to Bali, Indonesia, where she celebrated Halloween.

The actress revealed that she suffered insect bites on her face and body. She also experienced severe seasickness, which affected her plans for a relaxing island getaway. Instead, she spent much of her vacation in Do Not Disturb (DND) mode and had to rely on motorcycle rides to get around.

Despite the mishaps, Cassy managed to poke fun at her experience in an Instagram post featuring photos of herself walking along the beach.

“My Halloween costume. A first-time Bali girl who went DND became a full-time Angkas princess. God humbled by severe seasickness AND Bali belly. Insect bites on my face and body but came back spiritually healed and convinced she’s an island girl,” she wrote.

Her fans, meanwhile, assured her that she still looked beautiful despite her unfortunate encounters with insects.

“Bali looks good on you. Too pretty for all that suffering,” one fan commented. / TRC