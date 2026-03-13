Cast unveils ‘The Silent Noise’ at blue carpet premiere

PRIME Video and ABS-CBN Studios hosted the blue carpet celebrity premiere and grand media conference for the upcoming series “The Silent Noise” on March 10, 2026, at Gateway Mall 2 Cinema 11.

The event featured a screening of the show’s pilot episode, followed by a media conference with the cast and creators.

Among those in attendance were Angelica Panganiban, Zanjoe Marudo, KD Omalin, Zaijian Jaranilla, Mutya Orquia, Joem Bascon, Karina Bautista, Tommy Alejandrino, Kakki Teodoro, Joel Saracho, Ralph Malibunas, Junjun Quintana, and Monching Gutierrez.

The production team, including director Onat Diaz and ABS-CBN International Productions head Tanya Bautista-Navarro, also joined the event.

A notable highlight of the conference was the presence of members of the Filipino Sign Language (FSL) community, invited in recognition of Omalin’s role as a deaf child in the series. The entire media conference was interpreted in sign language to ensure inclusivity.

“The Silent Noise” follows a family unraveling under the weight of long-kept secrets. When tragedy strikes, suspicions surface and relationships are tested, forcing each member to confront truths they have long avoided.

The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 20, with two new episodes released weekly in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide./ PR S