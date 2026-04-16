Castillo pushes for athlete welfare as Capitol revives sports commission

NEWLY appointed Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) member Paul Jake Castillo wants the government to do more for athletes — not just during their winning years, but even after they stop competing.

Castillo, who took his oath as a private sector representative on Thursday, April 16, 2026, said success in sports should not be measured by medals alone.

“What the commissioner should think about is the future of the athlete,” Castillo said, explaining that fame and recognition do not last forever.

He said athletes should also be supported after their careers, including help with education and job opportunities.

“What happens after their career — that’s what we should focus on, not just the fame,” he added.

Grassroots programs

The CPSC was created in 2014 to handle sports programs in Cebu province. However, it had been inactive for the past six years.

Now, Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro has brought the commission back through a new executive order.

CPSC chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejaño said the province is planning a free summer sports program for young athletes.

The program will focus on grassroots development, which means training beginners and young players. Final details and budget are still being worked out.

Castillo said they need to act quickly.

“We have to be fast because summer is not going to wait for us,” he said.

Sports expected to be included are basketball, volleyball, football, athletics, and dancesport.

Support and fair selection

Castillo said he supports many sports, including boxing, basketball, and motorsports. He is also open to helping other sports grow in Cebu.

He added that choosing athletes should be fair and based on skill.

“I expect things to change, where we can have proper competition and see who is really number one,” he said.

Commission members

The CPSC is led by Chairman Dejaño and Vice Chairman Loren Singco. Their job is to guide and manage sports programs in the province.

Other members include private sector representatives Mark Anthony Ynoc, Francis Chad Salimbangon, Blake Nelson Go, and Mark Leo Chang.

They are joined by Provincial Board Members Raymond Calderon, Celestino Martinez III, and Dason Larenz Lagon.

Also part of the commission are Dr. Senen Priscillo Paulin from the Department of Education and Engr. Rodrigo Tanza.

Dejaño said the commission will focus on finding new talents and creating programs for everyone, including persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and the LGBTQ community. He added that they will prepare a budget proposal for 2027.