Castillo: Success in sports should not end at podium

FOR newly appointed Cebu Provincial Sports Commission member Paul Jake Castillo, an athletes’ career must flourish beyond medals.

Moments after taking his oath as a private sector representative on Thursday, April 16, 2026, Castillo shifted the conversation away from medals, fame and peak performance -- toward what happens when the cheering stops.

“What the commissioner should think about is the future of the athlete,” he said.

Castillo underscored a reality often overlooked in sports development: when an athlete’s prime is fleeting.

While recognition and victories define careers in the short term, he said the real measure of a system’s success lies in how it prepares athletes for life beyond competition.

“What’s after that -- that’s what they should focus on, not just the fame… After that, there will be another prime or athlete that is very good,” he added.

His remarks come as the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission resumes operations after six years, with renewed efforts to strengthen grassroots development and institutionalize sports programs across the province.

Castillo said he is committed to supporting initiatives that promote not only athletic excellence but also long-term wellness, particularly among the youth.

Drawing from his own experience as an athlete, he expressed interest in advancing programs in triathlon, boxing and surfing, while remaining open to other disciplines.

But more than promoting sports, Castillo pointed to a broader mission -- ensuring that athletes are equipped for the realities that come after competition, whether through career opportunities, education, or sustained support systems.

With Governor Pamela Baricuatro leading the commission’s revival, Castillo’s call adds a human dimension to the province’s sports agenda: building not just champions, but lives beyond the game. (CDF)