Castro: Marcos retains trust in Frasco

MALACAŃANG on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. continues to have full trust in former Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco as she transitions to a new role in the administration as Presidential Adviser for Sustainable and Resilient Communities.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Frasco’s replacement at the Department of Tourism (DOT) is still under discussion, with an announcement expected in the coming weeks.

“The President knows that she (Frasco) can perform the tasks given to her,” Castro said.

She added that Frasco’s new role will be key in strengthening coordination among local government units, national agencies, and other stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of the administration’s priorities.

Frasco will help facilitate the integration of National Government plans, programs, and policies, particularly those focused on disaster risk reduction, climate adaptation, environmental stewardship, and sustainable local development.

She is also tasked to monitor the progress of these initiatives, identify gaps, and recommend appropriate interventions.

In a statement issued Monday, March 16, Frasco expressed gratitude for the appointment and reaffirmed her commitment to advancing community resilience nationwide.

“It was a privilege to serve as Secretary of Tourism. Together with our partners in government, local communities, and the private sector, we worked to strengthen the tourism economy, supporting enterprises, promoting innovation and culture, and helping sustain millions of Filipino jobs while expanding opportunities for communities across the country,” she said.

Palace Undersecretary Verna Buensuces will temporarily serve as officer-in-charge of the DOT.

Frasco served as Tourism secretary from June 30, 2022 to March 12, 2026. / EHP, CDF