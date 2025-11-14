Casual workers get weekly pay

CASUAL employees in Cebu City Hall will now be receiving their salaries on a weekly basis to help them from sinking into debt.

The Human Resource Development Office (HRDO) confirmed on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, the new weekly payroll system is now in effect, benefiting more than 2,006 casual workers across various departments.

The move aims to prevent employees from relying on loan sharks and accumulating unpaid debts, a problem City Hall has observed for years among its workforce.

HRDO chief Henry Tomalabcad said the new system follows a City Council resolution directing his office to streamline payroll procedures to ensure the timely release of salaries for casual and job order employees.

Weekly payouts are scheduled every Friday.

Tomalabcad said Cebu City is currently the only local government unit (LGU) implementing a weekly salary release for casual workers. Other LGUs still follow the standard twice-a-month system.

He said although the new policy may require additional paperwork and compliance steps from departments, its long-term benefits outweigh the administrative adjustments.

Nearly all casual employees have already received their first weekly payout under the updated system, according to HRDO.

Tomalabcad said the initiative not only promotes financial stability among employees but also ensures they are not “beholden” to informal lenders who charge high interest rates.

A consultative meeting with the Management Information and Computer Services and the City Treasurer’s Office was held on Oct. 27 to finalize the implementation.

A memorandum dated Oct. 27 also reminded departments to strictly comply with the new schedule, which covers casual employees with at least 22 days of accumulated leave credits. / CAV