Catalan says no to settlement as Byron gets reinvestigation

CEBU Provincial Government health consultant Dr. Elisse Nicole “Nikki” Catalan said she would pursue the cyber libel cases she filed against former Capitol security consultant Byron Garcia when reporters asked whether she would consider an out-of-court settlement.

The daughter of Gov. Pamela Baricuatro appeared before Mandaue City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 83 on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, for her scheduled arraignment and preliminary conference, but the proceedings were deferred.

For his part, Garcia said the court granted his motion for reinvestigation because the prosecutor’s office had failed to subpoena him and get his side. He also did not say whether he would settle the case with Catalan.

Catalan’s husband, Dr. Janos Vizcayno Jr., also attended the hearing for a separate case he filed against Garcia, brother of former governor Gwendolyn Garcia, over similar online statements.

Catalan said she intended to pursue the cases until their conclusion.

“We really just want to follow the judicial process and follow through with that. I’m not keen on settling at all. We will move forward,” Catalan told reporters after the proceedings.

She said the complaints arose from statements made against her early last year.

“A lot of these statements were untrue, they were hurtful, humiliating and meant to cause distress to me,” Catalan said.

Arraignment deferred

Joselito Thomas Baena, legal counsel for Catalan and Vizcayno, said RTC Branch 83 did not proceed with Garcia’s arraignment because several pending matters had to be resolved first.

Baena said the prosecution wanted the arraignment to proceed but respected the court’s decision to first address the procedural issues.

Catalan said she was seeking accountability for the online statements made against her.

“To the public, I think our acts in person and online carry weight and it has to have consequences, especially if they have criminal liability. So, that’s really what we’re asking for, accountability,” she said.

Garcia seeks reinvestigation

In a separate interview, Garcia said the court had granted the defense’s motion for reinvestigation in Catalan’s case.

He said he had not received a subpoena during the preliminary investigation and was therefore unable to submit counter-affidavits and other evidence.

“So, the judge ordered to grant our motion for reinvestigation. That is what I meant by victory. So, we are victorious today because my case will be returned to the prosecutor and we can now respond. We can submit counter-affidavits and whatever other evidence we will present,” Garcia said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Garcia said the proceedings were suspended for 60 days to allow prosecutors to conduct the reinvestigation.

Vizcayno begins testimony

In the separate case filed by Vizcayno, RTC Branch 83 began hearing his testimony as a prosecution witness.

Baena said the examination was not completed because Catalan’s case took up much of the court’s time and other litigants were waiting.

The lawyer added that Vizcayno could not discuss the substance of his testimony because he remained under oath.

The court is expected to set another date for the continuation of his testimony.

In an interview with reporters, Garcia said portions of an affidavit in Vizcayno’s case had been stricken from the record following objections from the defense.

But he did not elaborate on this.

Catalan rejects compromise

Catalan described herself as a private citizen and said she had been unfairly drawn into a public dispute.

“It is a very huge hassle. I’m a private citizen. I really have nothing to do with this. I’ve lived an honest life and, really, we do not meddle in other people’s business. But if we are attacked, especially when it is completely wrong, we will seek justice for that as well,” she said.

Asked whether the online attacks were politically motivated because of her relationship to the governor, Catalan declined to make a definite claim.

“I do not want to comment on that. But as for my affinity to the governor, there’s a probability for that,” she said.

Garcia initially declined to answer reporters’ questions outside the courtroom and directed them to his Facebook page.

He later said he welcomed Catalan’s decision to pursue the cases.

“Well, tell them to bring it on, that is my statement to them,” Garcia said.

The court has yet to announce new dates for Catalan’s arraignment and preliminary conference and the continuation of Vizcayno’s testimony. / ABC