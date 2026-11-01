Catalina: Paper-thin divider between life and death

I participated in a research conference three weeks ago. The venue was nice and very cold that I had to wear my coat for three days. It was so cold that the coldness seemed to penetrate my bones. Well, this was my usual experience in cold venues like that.

After the conference, the feeling of coldness appeared to linger. Monday came and I went to work. While I was in the school in the morning, I had that terrible feeling of dizziness, some cough, back pains and ulcer that seemed to recur. I had a tingling sensation in my body. So in the afternoon, I went back home to take some rest, thinking it might just be gone the next day. But it lingered still. On Wednesday I went to see a doctor. The doctor gave me two more days for rest. I decided to take a rest for the whole week.

It was during this time of rest that I came to realize about the paper-thin divider between life and death. It was the first time to be like that. I had a similar illness when I was younger, but youth would usually evade reflections about this temporal life and the next.

When one is already near the senior stage of life, I believe it is a common experience, whether one likes it or not, to feel being near the edge of eternity. This usually comes in times of illness, when one sees that the body that was once strong and seemingly invulnerable now appears to be so fragile and vulnerable. One would begin to see that anytime anywhere one might quit this world for good, with nothing to bring in leaving from — as with nothing to bring in coming into — this world.

I see once again, but with more clarity and seriousness this time, the terseness of life of 60, 70, or even 80 years in the this world. How swift is time; it appears to have no delays. I remember Einstein’s Twin Paradox thought experiment. There are twins. One stays on earth and the other travels into space at high speed, near the speed of light. When the traveling twin comes back home, he would have an age less than the twin who remains on earth. I don’t think this would work when it comes to the question of life and death.

I rested for one week and I had time to think about life and death. I’ve come to realize how thin the dividing wall between this “temporal now” and the “eternal tomorrow” is. I could imagine it to be just like a paper-thin divider: this temporal life now at one side and the eternal life tomorrow on the other side. How fragile is this dividing wall that it could tear off anytime anywhere. A few seconds of a “breathe-stop” could occur as easy as holing the paper-thin divider and this temporal life now could pass through the hole to the other side for all eternity.

About this reality, the eye of youth would most probably just lightly glance at it, or not at all. And perhaps youth would just cast a smile or would even laugh at it, thinking, if any, that the edge of eternity is still far away. There are still many suns to rise in the east and to fall in the west. But the truth is that this reality could show up anytime, anywhere. The proof of this is my very own daughter who left this world at only 20 months old in 2007.

I’ve come to realize how important health is, not for reason that we love this world above anything else but for reason that we need to stay in good health to carry out our day-to-day lives, to be able to carry out the mission assigned by God to each and every one. As simple as that. I could imagine how difficult life is for one who is paralyzed by illness. It is not easy even just to think of it.

Thus health is something that we come to prize highly when we begin to see with clarity and seriousness the paper-thin divider between the “temporal now” and the “eternal tomorrow,” when it is at the reach of our fingertips.

This makes me think about the American-Russian sociologist and philosopher, Pitirim Sorokin’s idea of “ideational” and “sensate” cultures. Ideational culture is characterized by faith; the mentality of society is dominantly filled with the eternal life. Sensate culture is characterized by sensory mentality; truth is but this world. People in the time of Noah are an example. And I believe that this very era we are living in now is the peak of the sensate culture that began to rise again in the Renaissance period (about 13th century), when the dominant ideational culture of the Middle Ages began to retract to the minimum.

This also makes me remember the Parable of the Rich Fool in the Gospel that goes: “And I’ll say to myself, ‘You have plenty of grain laid up for many years. Take life easy; eat, drink and be merry.’ But God said to him, ‘You fool! This very night your life will be demanded from you. Then who will get what you have prepared for yourself?’” (Lk.12:19-20).

From the point of view of the Gospel, man could either be fool or wise. It is oftentimes, but not at all times, the case that good health leads one to be like the fool in the Gospel and illness leads, or forces, one to be a little wiser concerning the paper-thin divider between the “temporal now” and the “eternal tomorrow.”