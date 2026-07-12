Catap-Lacson: Before school can teach, parents must lead

Recent incidents of violence involving learners have once again sparked conversations about school safety, discipline, student well-being, and the shared responsibility of raising children in an increasingly complex world. While schools are often expected to provide solutions, these incidents serve as a sobering reminder that education cannot succeed in isolation. Now more than ever, schools need strong partnerships with parents, and Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) must be empowered to become active platforms for collaboration rather than mere compliance mechanisms.

The renewed calls for greater parental involvement come at a critical time. Across many schools, educators continue to grapple with challenges that extend far beyond the classroom such as bullying, mental health concerns, social media influences, behavioral issues, and conflicts that sometimes escalate into violence. Addressing these concerns requires a whole-of-community approach where parents, teachers, and school leaders work together to create safe, nurturing, and supportive learning environments.

It is within this context that the author’s capstone project on strengthening PTA engagement becomes particularly relevant. At its core is a simple but powerful premise: learner success and school safety are best achieved when parents are not treated as spectators but as genuine partners in education.

The project sought to address persistent barriers that have long undermined PTA participation. Findings revealed that many parents face time and livelihood constraints that limit their involvement in school activities. Others struggle with unclear communication, logistical challenges, or perceptions of inequity in financial contributions. These factors have contributed to declining volunteerism, limited leadership participation, and weakened collaboration between schools and families.

To respond to these realities, the project developed a Comprehensive PTA Engagement Framework anchored on three key principles: communication, accountability, and collaboration. The framework advances five interconnected domains that can be adapted by schools according to their unique contexts and needs.

First, it emphasizes communication and transparency through clear, timely, and accessible information-sharing mechanisms that build trust and clarify PTA roles. Second, it promotes participation and representativeness by encouraging flexible approaches that make involvement possible even for parents facing economic and scheduling constraints. Third, it strengthens leadership and operational capacity through shared responsibilities and capacity-building initiatives that prevent volunteer burnout and improve organizational sustainability. Fourth, it institutionalizes financial accountability by promoting transparent reporting, participatory planning, and proper auditing procedures. Finally, it links PTA initiatives directly to learning support outcomes, ensuring that engagement contributes meaningfully to school improvement and learner achievement.

At a time when society is searching for ways to address issues affecting learners, including incidents of violence and behavioral concerns, the message is clear: schools cannot do it alone. Strong PTAs are not simply fundraising organizations or ceremonial bodies. They are essential partners in building positive school cultures, strengthening learner support systems, and creating safer educational environments.

The path toward safer and more successful schools begins with stronger relationships among those who share responsibility for every learner’s growth. By empowering parents, strengthening PTAs, and fostering genuine collaboration between home and school, we move closer to realizing a culture where learner success, well-being, and safety become a shared commitment rather than a shared concern.

At the end of the day, children are children first before they become students. Their behavior, choices, and values are shaped not only by what they learn in school but, more importantly, by the guidance they receive at home. While educators help nurture and develop young minds, the foremost accountability for a child’s conduct whether inside or outside the school gates remains with the parents and guardians who gave them life. This is why strong partnerships between homes and schools are not optional; they are indispensable.