Catap-Lacson: Why Paris is on my travel bucket list

It was then in Paris, the capital city of France, that the 2024 Summer Olympics happened to bring together athletes from all over the world who had come to compete and to make the games a source of athletic achievement and cultural exchange. It should be noted that this kind of event will be held on very special ground: it will have been 100 years since Paris last organized the Games, in 1924. All this historical background provides a much deeper meaning to this upcoming festivity, placing it at pivotal and important times both for every sports fan and for global diplomacy.

Known to many as “The City of Light,” this is one of the most important cultural and historical centers in France, displaying works of art, architecture and gastronomy. Representing the engineering and design capabilities of France, the symbolic head of the city of Paris would have to be the Eiffel Tower. Erected in 1889 for the Exposition Universelle, this lattice iron tower was completed to be 1,083 feet tall and visited by literally millions of people each year. The Eiffel Tower is not just an architectural wonder but also a point from which one can marvel at the breathtaking views sweeping across the entire city and perceive the very spirit of Parisian grace.

Besides these massive constructions, Paris also hosts very famous museums like the Louvre and Musée d’Orsay. The Louvre Museum carries a collection that dates from ancient civilizations to modern times — some even done by masters, like Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa.” The works inside the Musée d’Orsay, on the other hand, focus on Impressionism and Post-Impressionism, with the likes of Monet and Van Gogh. These institutions underscore the prominent role that Paris has played in the development of art history meanwhile attracting many scholars and tourists who come to acquaint themselves with these artistic treasures.

The culture in Paris does not stop at visual arts; it spreads to an exquisite culinary tradition that speaks to both local ingredients and international influences. Diverse, from traditional bistros serving coq au vin to patisseries offering the most delicate macarons, the gastronomic landscape in the city is rich and full. In Paris, one does not eat for sustenance but for sociability and culture. It is not just the landmarks or the food to be found in Paris; rather, it is a proper symmetry of history, creativity and community that in combination has drawn people from every corner of the globe.

And these are the reasons why Paris, the city of love, is definitely included not only on my travel bucket list but everyone else who hopes to visit Europe someday.