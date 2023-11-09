Cataraja, Domingo Japan fights postponed

KJ Cataraja and Esneth Domingo won’t be seeing action this weekend anymore after the 3150Fight Sur­vival Vol. 9 on Nov. 11, 2023 in Nagoya, Japan show was postponed.

Cataraja and Domingo, along with their team, just recently landed in Japan on Nov. 8 and were all geared up for their respective fights. However, the event was canceled after Carlos Flores, the opponent of Masanori Rikishi in the show’s headliner, failed to show up.

“On behalf of ZIP Sanman Promotion and Kameda Promotions, we regret to inform you that 3150 FIGHT SURVIVAL 9, which was scheduled on Nov. 11, 2023, has been canceled. We know how much you were looking forward to this event. Unfortunately, due to the main event opponent of Masanori Rikishi (Carlos Flores) not making it, the rest of the organizing committee had no choice but to take this course of action. The event will be moved to February,” wrote ZIP Sanman Promotions on Facebook.

Cataraja (16-0, 13 KOs) was supposed to defend his Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super flyweight belt against fellow world-ranked Jayr Raquinel (15-2-1, 12 KOs).

Domingo (18-2, 10 KOs) was supposed to fight Keisuke Iwasaki (8-5-3, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder, while Ian Sampan (8-0, 7 KOS) was supposed to take on Koshin Takeshima (6-3-1, 3 KOs) also in an eight round fight.