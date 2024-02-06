Cataraja faces Blazo in Pasay on Feb. 13

PATIENTLY waiting for a huge opportunity, KJ Cataraja will be busy with an eight-rounder against tough Jun Blazo on Feb. 13, 2024 at the Midas Hotel and Casino in Pasay City.

“All my fights are important because it will be the gauge on whether I’m ready for the big names in boxing. It will always depend on my performance in these types of fights. I’m waiting for an opportunity for the big fights so I should always put on a good performance,” the 28-year-old Cataraja told SunStar Cebu.

Cataraja was supposed to defend his Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super flyweight belt against fellow world-ranked Pinoy fighter Jayr Raquinel last Nov. 11, 2023 in Japan. But the event was scrapped after one of the fighters in the main event, Carlos Flores, failed to show up. The fight was moved to this month but it was eventually canceled earlier this year.

Cataraja, a former ALA Boy, last saw action on Feb. 11, 2023, wherein he totally outclassed veteran Edward Heno by a lopsided unanimous decision in General Santos City.

Cataraja is currently ranked No. 10 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO), No. 11 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), No. 13 by the World Boxing Association (WBA), No. 19 by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

On the other hand, Blazo is eager to bounce back after losing his last two contests. He lost to Japanese Takahiro Tai via a third round knockout in 2022 and dropped a majority decision defeat against Benny Cañete.

The 31-year-old Blazon is a former WBC Asian Continental bantamweight champion. He won the belt in 2019 via a unanimous decision victory over Benezer Alolod.

Cataraja is 16-0 with 13 knockouts, while Blazo is 16-8-3 with 12 knockouts.

The main event features former world champion Reymart Gaballo (26-1, 21 KOs) defending his WBO Oriental bantamweight belt against experienced Thai Phai Pharob (35-3, 27 KOs).

In the undercard, Judy Flores (13-2, 7 KOs) trades leathers with Dennis Gaviola (3-3-2, 2 KOs), Jon Jon Estrada (17-12-1, 14 KOs) squares off with Alvin Medura (10-9, 7 KOs), Jino Rodrigo (11-3-2, 9 KOs) trades leathers with Monico Laurente (30-21, 7 KOs), David Santisima (2-0, 1 KO) faces off with Sandy Volante (2-1-1), Chinese Yesimuhan Yeerken (1-0, 1 KO) is fighting Bryan Macamay (10-12-3, 6 KOs), Abubakar Yanon (1-0, 1 KO) clashes with Marsolo Pandian (1-0-2) and Randy Tanodra exchanges blows with Marven Malunes (0-1).