Cataraja wants to be next Pinoy star

KJ CATARAJA wants to be the next big thing in Japan. He wants to follow the footsteps of Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez and Jorge Linares, who are both foreigners that made a name for themselves in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Cataraja will be making his international debut in a title defense of his Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super flyweight belt against fellow world-ranked Filipino Jayr Raquinel on Nov. 11, 2023 in the main event of 3150 Fight Survival Vol. 9 show at the Prefectural Budokan in Nagoya, Japan.

“Yes. I think it’s a possibility that I’ll be making a name for myself in Japan. This is my first fight abroad but I’m already used to it because I’ve already sparred with some of the huge names in Japan. That’s why I’m very excited because it’s my time to fight there and hopefully make a name for myself in Japan just like Chocolatito and Jorge Linares,” Cataraja told SunStar Cebu.

Cataraja is no stranger on Japanese soil. He’s been to Japan several times as a sparring partner to some of the huge names in Japanese boxing today—the likes of Naoya Inoue and Kosei Tanaka.

The 28-year-old Cataraja wants to represent the Philippines well in the international stage and his goal is to become the next global star of the country.

“I’m very proud to be Pinoy. The achievements that I will soon reach are for the Philippines because I’m a Pinoy even though I will be fighting and be promoted there (Japan),” he said. “I don’t know what my boss’ plan is for me. But I’ll work hard in every opportunity that they give me. As long as it’s for my good and it will get me closer to my dreams. Wherever the opportunity is, may it be in Japan or in the US, I’ll grab it.”

Cataraja will have his hands full against Raquinel because he’s as tough as they come.

Raquinel has fought in several different countries like Japan, China, South Africa, Dubai and Pakistan. He has a very good track record in Japan and won all his fights there. He beat Keisuke Nakayama for the OPBF flyweight belt in Tokyo in 2018. He had two successful title defenses of his OPBF belt in Japan, with wins over Shun Kosaka and former world title challenger Takuya Kogawa.

Aside from being an OPBF champion, Raquinel is also a World Boxing Organization (WBO) Inter-Continental super flyweight titleholder.

Cataraja is currently ranked No. 8 by the WBO, No. 9 by the World Boxing Association (WBA), No. 12 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and No. 21 by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

Raquinel, on the other hand, is rated No. 7 by the WBC, No. 12 by the WBO and No. 13 by the IBF.

Cataraja is 16-0 with 13 knockouts, while Raquinel is 15-2-1 with 12 knockouts.

The winner of this much-anticipated all-Pinoy war will be a step closer at a coveted world title shot.