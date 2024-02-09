Catch Broadway, anti-love songs at Handuraw Feb. 10

THERE’S nothing like a love song to pull at the heartstrings, and Broadway musicals have produced some of the most powerful, sweet and painful tunes for lovers. Whether it’s the wonder at finding love in The Sound of Music’s “Something Good,” the utter pining of Les Miserables’ “On My Own,” or the betrayal of Hamilton’s “Burn,” you’ll find a whole spectrum of emotions in various love songs from musical theater.

With Valentine’s Day coming up, Handuraw Pizza celebrates the feels with a singalong night featuring top Broadway hits. Not just your usual karaoke night, this event encourages audience participation alongside that of the performers, who can call dibs on their favorite songs and roles from the setlist.

If you’re a musical theater geek, join other Broadway addicts like event host CHOI at Handuraw Pizza Mandaue at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, and sing your heart out (on stage or from the comfort of your table) to songs of love, heartbreak and anti-love.

In addition to the songs mentioned above, the event will feature songs from musicals such as “Miss Saigon,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Wicked,” “Anastasia,” “RENT,” “Mamma Mia,” “Waitress” and “Six.”

Here are a few things you should know about participating in Handuraw Singalong events:

- Handuraw doesn’t charge for participation in the singalong. Still, ordering food and drinks during the event would be greatly appreciated.

- It doesn’t matter if the song being played was originally sung by a male or female performer. Singers should pick whatever song or part they want, regardless of traditional gender roles. The only rule is: first come, first served when calling dibs on song picks.

- Not everyone is confident about getting up on stage to belt out their feelings. Audience members are asked to applaud every performance and encourage friends and even strangers to sing. This is a for-fun-only event, so no booing or heckling will be tolerated.

Handuraw Pizza can be found on Lopez Jaena St., Brgy. Subangdaku, Mandaue City, along the highway between ADG IT Center and AlpaCentrum/PYEZA.