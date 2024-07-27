Catholic faithful in Cebu rally against Divorce Bill

THOUSANDS of Catholic faithful from the Archdiocese of Cebu gathered at Fuente Osmeña Circle on Saturday afternoon, July 27, 2024, for a prayer rally against the Divorce Bill.

Married couples who attended the prayer rally testified for transformation in their marriage and the impact of the togetherness of the family in the community.

Attendees started with a prayer followed by a Holy Rosary as they marched towards the Basilica Minore del Sto Nino,.

The Archdiocese of Cebu led the prayer rally, together with parish youth organizations, family ministries and parish priests. Participants brought placards saying “Yes I do. Yes to marriage. Yes to family. No to divorce.”

Couples who have been transformed by Catholic ministries shared success stories of marriage.

Flordeliza, a member of Birhen sa Regla Parish, said marriage is a covenant to God and a commitment between couples.

“Two couples are bonded in front of God and there should be respect for that,” she said.

Monsignor Raul Go said marriage is an invaluable social institution that cannot be touched by laws or couples.

“Superfluous bill”

Archbishop Jose Palma highlighted points of the essence of marriage and regarded divorce as a superfluous bill.

“We should not give up on our families. Striving and giving our best, there should be no regrets. Please also mention the joys of marriage and the blessings of family.” Palma added.

The House of Representatives approved the Absolute Divorce Act, or House Bill 9349, on the third and final reading last May 22. This, however, still has to be deliberated in the Senate.

Noel Villarin, an educator and a member of the Family and Life Ministry Catholic Organization, who attended the prayer rally, highlighted the effect of divorce on the children of the married couple.

“Pinakaapektado g’yud ang mga bata kay isip educators amo g’yud nakita nga usa sa problema sa bata sa tunghaan kay ang gikan sa broken family,” Villarin said in the interview.

(It is the children who will suffer most; as educators, that’s the problem we usually observe in children from broken families.)

Archbishop Palma, in his homily, pointed out that children will not grow in grace and wisdom if the married couple does not settle problems within the family.

A member of the World Apostolate of Fatima (WAF) said the law of God should not be violated. There should be commitment to marriage and the divorce bill should not be passed.

“Ato man nang gusto nga magminyo ‘ta. Dapat unta barugan nato. Di man malikayan ang mga away but then, marriage is sacrifice man gud,” said WAF member.

(You wanted to get married. You should stand by it. Fights are inevitable, but then marriage is a sacrifice.) / GREZEL BALBUTIN, VSU DEVCOMM INTERN