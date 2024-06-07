Catholic lay leaders convene in Cebu City

LOCAL charismatic leaders in every parish, diocese, and community across the country are encouraged to join the upcoming first National Charismatic Leaders Conference on July 27-28, 2024 in Cebu City.

The conference is set to take place at the IC3 International Convention Center, said Fe Barino, Charis Philippines national coordinator, during the media launch on Friday, June 7 at the Cebu Archbishop’s Residence.

Barino said charismatic leaders, diocesan coordinators, and spiritual advisers of Catholic charismatic communities all over the Philippines are invited to the conference to equip them in the “synodal mission,” share updated teachings from Charis International, and organize leaders of Charis National Service of Communion.

Barino said the event is aimed at instilling the values of Catholic Charismatic Renewal (CCR) in line with Pope Francis’ direction to evangelize and spread God’s word across the world.

Barino said organizers are expecting 2,000 to 3,500 delegates from all over the country.

Charis Philippines is part of Charis International that was tasked by Pope Francis to deepen evangelization through charismatic renewal.

The event, hosted by haris Philippines in coordination with Couples for Christ (CFC), has for its theme a verse from the Acts of the Apostles: “You will be my witnesses.”

Resource speakers will include Shayne Bennet, Charis Asia-Oceania Coordinator, and Cyril John, Charis International Coordinator together with charismatic theologian Moses Jarvis Catan and lay leader Raymond Daniel Cruz Jr.

The deadline for registration is set on June 30, 2024, with a fee of P2,000 per participant, Barino added.

The launching on Friday was led by Barino together with Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, the Charis Philippines National Episcopal adviser; Fr. Bartolome Pastor, Charis Philippines spiritual director; and Jess Juan Cabanag, CFC host community coordinator.

“Charismatic communities and movements have various definitions within the Catholic Church,” said Pastor during the launching.

However, these communities, he added, hold a common belief in “charismata,” the Greek word for “gifts” that were given by the Holy Spirit and are part of the CCR.

Pastor said although charismatic communities have been mostly accused by critics of misinterpreting or violating Church teachings on worship and liturgy and going against traditional ways of worship, Pastor said these are simply not true.

Pastor said on the contrary, Catholics who have involved themselves in charismatic renewal have deepened their faith and devotion to the Lord.

“What is emphasized here is, when you are charismatic, you are not just doing ordinary or the so-called normal activities of a Christian, but more than that,” Pastor said. / EHP