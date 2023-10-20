Catholic schools tackle crisis in education

MEMBERS of the Catholic Education Association of the Philippines (Ceap) were urged to develop students of Catholic schools through synodality or journeying with God, amid the country’s continuing crisis in education.

This as the four-day Ceap National Convention 2023 concluded on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, with a mass presided over by Rev. Charles John Brown, apostolic nuncio to the Philippines, at the Waterfront Hotel in Lahug, Cebu City.

The Ceap National Convention is an annual gathering of Catholic schools and universities in the Philippines. This year’s theme was “Pilgrims of Hope: Exploring Pathways of Synodality.”

The event gathered more than 3,000 delegates from member institutions across the nation and more than 40 book publishers and exhibitors.

Ceap is the national association of Catholic educational institutions comprising over 1,484 member schools and more than 120 superintendents of Catholic schools.

Crisis

During the conference, discussions were made on the state of education in schools across the country.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, said the country’s quality of education in public schools as exposed in the 2022 Program for International Student Assessment (Pisa), ranked last in reading, and second to the last in mathematics and science.

The Pisa also revealed that 90 percent of 10-year-olds in the Philippines cannot read and understand simple sentences.

Gatchalian said there is growing concern about the increasing number of students enrolled in public schools at four percent per annum, compounded by the lack of classrooms and infrastructure to accommodate learners.

Rhodora Angela Ferrer, executive director of the Private Education Assistance Committee, said discussions can help Ceap determine how the organization can collaborate with the government to resolve most of these educational issues through policy recommendations.

For his part, Fr. John Christian Young, president of Father Saturnino Urios University in Butuan City, in a talk, tackled challenges not only in basic education but also those faced by Higher Education Institutions.

Young said the knowledge and skill of a Grade 12 student was now only at par with a Grade 6 or Grade 7 student, which means there is a learning gap of 5.5 years.

He said a study conducted by the Department of Education showed that Grade 12 graduates had low proficiency in science, math, language, and social studies from 2017 to 2019.

The country’s education struggles to be at par with neighboring countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, and Thailand.

Young also raised concern about the low percentage of passers during the Licensure Examination for Teachers for secondary and elementary in 2023.

To address these concerns, Young said private schools and institutions must always work hand-in-hand with the government to help in address the crisis and improve the quality of education.

“Given our present educational crisis, if being Catholic educators is indeed a vocation (and) a mission, then it is God’s mission. Meaning God, through His Spirit, (will) move and make things happen,” he said.

Synodality

The term “synodality” among the Catholic schools in developing students was further explained by Fr. Manuel Bravo Jr., episcopal vicar on Education of the Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan.

Bravo talked about the importance of having a church near a school as it deepens the teachers’ faith and relationship with God.

He said teachers of Catholic schools tend to stay longer in a job with the support, affirmation, appreciation, and recognition from administrators, parents, students, and alumni even though their salaries are below those given by industries and corporations.

The passion and commitment of these teachers must also be nurtured, Fr. Bravo said.

Fr. Daniel Franklin Pilario, director for Research and Development of Adamson University, said in his talk “Synodality in Catholic Schools” that open communication is important to encourage students to talk about their concerns.

Pilario said a supportive and comfortable learning environment make students feel confident to raise questions and foster synodality in education.