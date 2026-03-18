Catriona Gray with non-showbiz partner

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray clarified that the person she is currently dating is not from the entertainment industry.

This contradicts rumors linking her to American model-actor Douglas Charles.

While her love life has drawn attention, Gray is also celebrating the success of her debut film “The Loved One,” which has reportedly earned P250 million.

The beauty queen admitted she felt nervous about her love scene with Jericho Rosales. As for criticism of her acting, she said:

“Okay lang, hindi naman ako artista.”

Gray added that she is open to constructive criticism and is willing to prepare further for future acting projects. / TRC