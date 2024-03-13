Cattle grazing in another location hacked

A cattle sustained a big wound on its nape, but the person who hacked it was still unknown as of this writing.

The incident was discovered around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, in the mountain barangay of Sumaguan in Argao town.

Sergio Ricaborda, 59, owner of the cow, had already reported the matter to the Sumaguan barangay hall.

Khienard Jhones Albas, Sergio’s nephew, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that prior to the incident, his uncle had to bring the cattle to Barangay Sumaguan because the excessive heat had already dried up the grass in their area in Sitio Cansin-o, Barangay Lindogon, Sibonga town.

Ann Datuin, Sergio's niece, posted on social media to voice her disapproval: “Naa dyuy mga tawong salbahis, walay batasan. Hasta baka sa akong uyuan (yoyo seryo) getigbas pa jud. Naningkamot intawon og panguling og tinagad niya iyang baka pero tikbason ra sa tawong salbahis. Gaba di mag saba.”

(There are people who lack manners and are impolite. Even my uncle’s cattle was hacked. My uncle tried to make ends meet by producing coals, and he treated his cow well only to be hacked by ruthless individuals. Karma is on the way). (DVG, TPT)