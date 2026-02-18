Cause of death of Korean actor withheld

THE entertainment industry is mourning the sudden death of South Korean actor Jung Dong Jin, 40, better known by his screen name Jung Eun Woo.

The cause of death has not been disclosed at the request of his family, according to Korean reports published Feb. 11, 2026.

His funeral procession was scheduled for Feb. 13 at 12 p.m., before his remains were taken to Byeokje Crematorium.

A day before his passing, Jung Eun Woo reportedly posted a photo on Instagram featuring Hong Kong actor Leslie Cheung and British singer Amy Winehouse, with the caption: “Missed, envious, regrettable.”

Leslie Cheung died at age 46 after jumping from a hotel, while Amy Winehouse passed away at 27 due to alcohol poisoning.

Jung Eun Woo made his acting debut in 2006 through the KBS youth drama Rounding Off Season 3. He went on to appear in numerous projects throughout his career. / TRC S