BUSINESS name registrations in Central Visayas declined by 4.7 percent in 2025, falling to 63,150 from 66,257 the previous year. This shift signals a transition from post-pandemic expansion to a period of economic caution, as entrepreneurs navigate rising operational costs and fluctuating consumer demand.

Why it matters

The drop in registrations reflects a cooling of the region’s entrepreneurial spirit, particularly within the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector. Retail trade and food services — the region’s dominant sectors — showed significant declines of 4.1 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively. These figures serve as a barometer for the financial health of local households, indicating that residents are tightening their belts in response to economic uncertainty.

Business leaders suggest this data confirms the difficulties felt by local enterprises. Carl Cabusas, president of the Talisay Chamber, noted that the decline aligns with local observations, stating that “even existing MSMEs are becoming more cautious — largely influenced by tighter household spending, rising input costs and overall economic uncertainty.” Barbara “Bambi” Gothong-Tan, president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, added that the climate reflects “global uncertainties and rising fuel costs,” which are “weakening consumer demand and increasing operating expenses, particularly affecting retail, logistics, and tourism.”

The bigger picture

While the regional total is down, the data reveals a stark geographical divide. Cebu managed a 4.4 percent increase in registrations, suggesting the urban core remains resilient. In contrast, Bohol experienced a sharp 17.1 percent drop, attributed to normalization after post-pandemic expansion and potential saturation in tourism-driven microenterprises.

The current climate is further complicated by inflationary pressures. By March 2026, inflation reached 4.1 percent, driven largely by a 9.9 percent spike in transport costs linked to global volatility.

For small business owners, this creates “soul-trying” times, where the cost of moving goods and feeding customers is becoming increasingly difficult to manage.

Writing and operating in this environment requires a “suitable design” and “patience” — qualities local businesses must now mirror to survive.

What to watch

The trajectory of business growth in 2026 will likely hinge on the private sector’s coordination with the government and the mitigation of energy costs.

Strengthened support: Talisay Chamber’s Cabusas views the current slowdown as an “important signal for alignment between the business sector and the LGU (local government unit)” to create “targeted incentives or programs that stimulate local demand.”

Cost management: Mandaue Chamber’s Gothong-Tan emphasizes that “businesses that adapt and manage costs efficiently will be better positioned to navigate the challenges until economic conditions stabilize.”

Access to capital: New tiered lending programs from the Land Bank of the Philippines offer a lifeline, with loans starting at P100,000 for startups and reaching up to P50 million for established firms.

Energy reforms: Scheduled for June 2026, the lowering of the Retail Competition and Open Access threshold to 100 kilowatts could significantly lower electricity bills for smaller operations.

Style and survival in both writing and business are “acts of faith.” As the region navigates these “trying times,” the focus remains on whether local ventures can “break through the barriers” of high costs and inflation.