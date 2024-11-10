Cavaliers stay perfect in 11 outings

CLEVELAND — Evan Mobley had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and Donovan Mitchell scored 22 as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied for a 105-100 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night (Sunday, November 10, 2024, PH time), becoming the 12th team in NBA history to start a season 11-0.

Darius Garland scored eight of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for Cleveland, which trailed 82-68 with 35 seconds left in the third. Garland put the Cavaliers ahead for good at 97-96 with two free throws.

The 2015-16 Golden State Warriors hold the league record after winning their first 24 games. They lost to the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

Cam Johnson scored 23 points and Dennis Schroder and Cam Thomas had 22 apiece for the Nets. Brooklyn trailed by 15 in the second quarter, but held Cleveland to a season-low 13 points in the third with Johnson and Thomas combining for 19.

The Cavaliers failed to score 110 points for the first time, ending their NBA-record streak of doing so in 10 consecutive wins to open a season. Hall of Fame center Wilt Chamberlain and the 1960-61 Philadelphia Warriors had held the mark with nine.

Coming off a 108-104 overtime loss in Boston one night earlier, Brooklyn couldn’t stop the Cavaliers’ league-leading offense in the fourth quarter. Cleveland made 14 of 18 shots in the final period.

Cavaliers new coach Kenny Atkinson admitted “there was a little extra” at stake for him facing Brooklyn for the first time since being fired by the Nets in 2020. Mobley took the message to heart, making 10 of 11 field goal attempts.

After Johnson buried a 3-pointer with 4:23 left to extend Brooklyn’s lead to 96-89, the Cavaliers answered with 10 straight points. Garland scored four in a row, then fed Mobley for a dunk to complete the game-changing run.

The Cavaliers are two victories from matching the longest streak in franchise history. Cleveland has won 13 in a row three times, all with franchise icon LeBron James on the roster, last doing so from Nov. 11 to Dec. 6, 2017.

Clippers 105, Raptors 103

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — James Harden had 24 points and 12 rebounds, Norman Powell added 24 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers barely hung on to beat the Toronto Raptors 105-103 for their fourth straight victory.

Ivica Zubac had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers, who have won three straight at Intuit Dome after starting 0-4 in their lavish new home.

Ochai Agbaji and Immanuel Quickley scored 21 points apiece for the Raptors, who have lost three straight and seven of eight.

After Quickley hit a tying 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, Powell and Harden combined to miss three of six free throws to leave the door open for Toronto. But Quickley and RJ Barrett both missed tough short shots under defensive pressure before Jakob Poeltl missed a putback attempt with 4.1 seconds left.

Kawhi Leonard still hasn’t played this season while rehabilitating his right knee and won’t travel on the Clippers’ upcoming three-game trip, coach Tyronn Lue said.

Quickley was outstanding in the fourth quarter of his first appearance since missing eight games with a pelvic bruise.

LA showed resilience in its third set of back-to-back games already this season after winning in Sacramento on Friday.

Toronto was down three when Poeltl made his first free throw and intentionally missed his second, getting the ball to rebound right back to him. But he missed his 9-foot putback, and Harden threw the ball down the floor.

Kevin Porter Jr. had 15 points in his highest-scoring performance since returning to the NBA this fall after spending a year out of the league following a domestic violence assault charge in September 2023. He averaged 19.3 points per game for Houston in 2022-23.

Bulls 125, Hawks 113

ATLANTA — After trailing for the majority of the game, the Chicago Bulls stormed back in the second half to defeat the Atlanta Hawks 125-113, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Atlanta outscored Chicago 37-24 in the first quarter and led by as many as 18, but the Bulls started the fourth quarter with a 14-3 run and never looked back.

Ayo Dosunmu led the Bulls with 19 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Zack LaVine and Coby White also scored 18. Josh Giddey scored 13 points and Patrick Williams tallied 10.

Chicago shot 50% (46 of 92), while Atlanta shot 46.1% (41 of 89).

Trae Young had his third double-double in as many games with 14 points and 16 assists, but the effort was wasted for a second game in a row. Clint Capela and Jalen Johnson led all scorers with 20 points apiece.

Jazz 111, Spurs 110

SAN ANTONIO — Collin Sexton scored 23 points, Lauri Markkanen added 20, and the Utah Jazz held off the San Antonio Spurs 111-110, overcoming 24 points, 16 rebounds, and seven blocks from Victor Wembanyama.

Markkanen stayed in the game after landing directly on his left hip with 2:44 remaining. He was down on the court for a few minutes before being helped to his feet. The 7-footer was hobbling noticeably in the final minutes.

Jordan Clarkson had 16 points and John Collins scored 15 for Utah (2-7).

San Antonio rookie Stephon Castle had a career-high 23 points in his third NBA start. Wembanyama shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers and Castle, also 20 years old, was 3 for 7.

Spurs guard Devin Vassell had 18 points in his season debut after missing seven months with a fractured right foot. / AP