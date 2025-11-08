Cavs overpower Wizards; Spurs defuse Rockets in NBA

THE Cleveland Cavaliers delivered a dominant performance, crushing the Washington Wizards, 148-114, in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Nov. 8, 2025 (PH time) in Washington, DC.

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell led the charge with 24 points, while Darius Garland added 20 points and nine assists, Evan Mobley chipped in 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jarrett Allen chipped in 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Cleveland’s dominance showed early and remained consistent throughout. The Cavaliers grabbed 25 offensive rebounds and forced plenty of turnovers, translating hustle into points.

The Wizards absorbed their seventh consecutive losses and dropped to a dismal 1-8 (win-loss) card.

For Washington, CJ McCollum led the scoring with 25 points, including 20 in the first half, but his effort was swallowed by the Cavaliers’ all-around depth and effort.

Meanwhile, the surging San Antonio Spurs defeated their Texas rival Houston Rockets, 121-110 as Victor Wembanyama outduels veteran Kevin Durant on Saturday in San Antonio.

Wembanyama collected 22 points and eight rebounds to lead the Spurs in snapping the Rockets’ five-game win streak.

Harrison Barnes contributed 24 points and Julian Champagnie added 22 markers for San Antonio.

Durant had 24 points but committed eight turnovers. Alperen Sengun added 22 for Houston. / RSC