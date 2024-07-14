CBCI serves Anda, Bohol with medical, legal aid

The Circulo Boholano de Cebu Inc. (CBCI), in collaboration with Andahanons living, working and studying in Cebu, held a successful medical and legal mission at the covered court in Barangay Poblacion, Anda, Bohol on June 29, 2024.

The event, which started at 8 a.m. and ended at 7 p.m., provided essential services to residents.

The mission offered free circumcision to 108 children, medical consultations to over 40 residents, and legal consultations to 15 more.

Support from various partners and financial donors, including Lite Shipping Corp., Department of Health Central Visayas, Doctors to the Barrios, the Association of Private Duty Nurses in Cebu, and the Philippine Nurses Association Cebu Chapter, contributed to the event’s success.

Local establishments such as Bohol Hotel, Little Miami Beach Resort, and Villa Saranza Beach Resort also supported the mission.

Lim Community Hospital of Jagna, the Rural Health Unit of Anda, Barangay Health Workers of Poblacion Anda, and Alpha Kappa Rho participated in the event.

Financial support was provided by figures such as former senator Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Mark Villar, lawyer Nelson Getigan, Brightfield Calalin, Andy Manatad, Gemma Makinano Reserva, Dr. Napoleon Camacho, Ester Felisarta, Magdalena Gutierrez, Maridita Cayanong, lawyer Jun Blanco, and Metodio Amper.

Anda, a third-class municipality in Bohol’s third legislative district, has a population of 17,778 based on the 2020 census.

CBCI, a non-profit organization registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, was founded in 1910 by young Boholano student leaders including the late Oligario B. Clarin, who later became a senator from 1946 to 1951.

The organization continues its legacy of service under the leadership of its president, Christopher Reforeal Sapong.

The Anda mission marks CBCI’s second consecutive year of conducting free services in Bohol, following a successful mission in Maribojoc in 2023.

CBCI aims to establish a building named Balay Bol-anon to serve as a headquarters and a refuge for transient Boholanos in Cebu facing emergencies or urgent business.

In a statement, CBCI said its vision reflects its commitment to supporting the Boholano community in Cebu and beyond.