CBM 2024 gets P20M funding from Cebu City

THE Cebu City Government has extended P20 million in assistance for the celebration of this year’s Cebu Business Months (CBM).

Jay Yuvallos, president of Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), made this announcement on Friday, May 24, 2024, during the official launch of CBM 2024 with the theme: Padayon Cebu.

“Padayon” means “to continue,” and embodies the resilience and forward momentum that defines the unique “can-do” attitude of every Cebuano business leader.

In his welcome address, CCCI President Jay Yuvallos highlighted the enduring legacy of CBM, a cornerstone of Cebu’s socio-economic prosperity since its inception in 1996. He emphasized the accomplishments of CBM as a flagship project over the past 28 years and reaffirmed the chamber’s mission to inspire, promote and foster sustainable growth through strategic entrepreneurship, innovation and collaboration.

“‘Padayon Cebu’ deeply resonates with us, signifying our deep-rooted commitment to continue pushing forward, no matter the challenges. This spirit of resilience and determination is what drives our community and fuels our progress,” said Yuvallos.

This year’s CBM is chaired by entrepreneur Regan Rex King. He is supported by vice chairmen Anton Perdices and Kent de la Calzada, along with other dedicated business leaders in different committees.

“Our theme for this year, ‘Padayon Cebu,’ captures the spirit of resilience and forward momentum that defines our community,” said King. “We have crafted a series of events designed to inspire, promote and grow Cebu businesses, propelling them toward a future of sustainable growth and innovation.”

Throughout June, CBM 2024 will host various activities to strengthen entrepreneurship, encourage innovation and drive digital transformation.

Yuvallos said one of the highlights this June is the launching of the Cebu brand for business and investments—“Invest in Cebu, Prosper in Paradise.”

“The word ‘paradise’ cannot be claimed by other cities in the Philippines, maybe Boracay (Island) but the prosper, with the many opportunities that are available, I think Cebu can claim it. So that is why, it is a balance between paradise and the lifestyle we have here in Cebu that we can safely say ‘prosper in paradise,’” said Yuvallos.

According to Yuvallos, the logo for Cebu City’s business and investment branding is currently in development, with a launch scheduled for June.

On June 14, CBM will host the “Good Design. Good Business Summit,” addressing customer experience to enhance business performance across hospitality, retail and service sectors. Experts will discuss brand strategy, digital strategy and physical design. The summit will be held in SM Seaside City Cebu.

CBM activities

On June 20, “Padayon Cebu: Enabling Cebu’s Competitiveness through Digital Transformation and Innovation Forum” will delve into the transformative potential of digitalization in streamlining business operations and building future-proof infrastructure. The event will be held in Seda Ayala Center Cebu.

Moreover, Cebu’s top chief executive officers (CEO) will gather for “Captains of Industry: A CEO Networking Night” on June 26, to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange in a dynamic setting.

A summit focusing on the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is slated on June 25 and 26. The two-day event at the City Sports Club is designed to inspire, promote and grow MSMEs by addressing their unique challenges through insights, success stories and innovative solutions coming from industry leaders, startups and experts and policy makers.

July shines a spotlight on Cebu’s prowess in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions sector with its Mice Forum. It is designed for industry leaders to converge and explore opportunities that set the stage for enhanced economic growth and development.

CBM remains dedicated to advancing Cebu’s position as a key investment hub in the Asia Pacific region. The upcoming solutions expo dubbed “Empowering Cebu’s MSMEs,” slated for Aug. 16-17 at SM Seaside Cebu, aims to equip MSMEs with vital resources and customized solutions, fostering inclusive growth and prosperity.

CBM is an annual activity of the CCCI. / KOC