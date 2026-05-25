CBM 2026 seeks to keep Cebu ahead amid tough times

ORGANIZERS of this year’s Cebu Business Month (CBM) want to keep Cebu competitive and future-ready amid rapid global economic and technological shifts.

At the grand opening salvo on Friday, May 22, 206, CBM 2026 overall chairman Bryan Yap described the months-long initiative as “one connected and progressive summit series under a single masterplan,” bringing together four major summits focused on investment, technology, tourism, and design.

The four summits include the Investment and Entrepreneurship Summit, the Technology and Innovation Forum, the MICE and Tourism Summit, and Good Design. Good Business.

Yap said these events are intended to collectively address Cebu’s economic direction and competitiveness.

“CBM 2026 is not just a series of events. It is a shared strategy for keeping Cebu competitive, relevant, and future-ready in a rapidly changing world,” Yap said.

The CBM opening was graced by Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, who called for unity and resilience as Cebu continues to face economic headwinds.

She also pointed out the need for Cebu to continue moving forward despite difficult times, stressing that cooperation between sectors remains crucial to sustaining growth and opportunities in the province.

“We continue strengthening investor confidence, opening opportunities for businesses, supporting MSMEs, improving government services, and building stronger partnerships because we want every Cebuano to feel that development is real and inclusive,” Baricuatro said.

This year’s CBM highlights four agendas—Investment and Entrepreneurship Summit that will focus on investment opportunities and capital flows, while the Technology and Innovation Forum will tackle digital transformation and emerging technologies.

The tourism summit will discuss Cebu’s positioning as a global destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, while the design-focused summit will explore how innovation and design can strengthen businesses and economic growth.

Organizers also emphasized collaboration among business leaders, government partners, entrepreneurs, and industry stakeholders throughout the event series.

“The most valuable moments at CBM 2026 will not always happen onstage,” Yap said, encouraging participants to pursue partnerships and business collaborations during networking sessions and informal discussions.

Yap also underscored increasing competition for investment and talent globally, warning that economies that fail to adapt risk falling behind.

“We are living in a world moving faster than most of us expected. Industries are being rewritten overnight. Supply chains are being redrawn. The competition for investment, talent, and relevance has never been fiercer and more global,” Yap said. / KOC