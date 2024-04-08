CBM dumps Island Premium Paints

CBM Engineering defeated Island Premium Paints, 70-67, in the Architects + Engineers 7th Corporate Cup last April 5, 2024 at the University of San Carlos gym.

Ivan Deo led CBM with 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while Mark Malinao contributed 10 points and seven boards. CBM moved to 3-0 for the season.

In other matches, Phelps Dodge defeated EGS 73-63. Peje Codeniera scored 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while Leonil Ibarita and Gil Dumadag each scored 12 points.

And lastly, Avantrac bested Buildrite, 87-74. Noriko Benedicto top scored for the winning side with 18 points, while JC Tangapa had 12 points, as Avantrac dominated the game from start to finish. / JNP