CBRT completion date moved from ‘25 to ‘27

CEBUANOS, especially the commuting public, have to wait a little longer before they can fully utilize the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project, as its completion has been further pushed to 2027 due to changes in the design.

These include the inclusion of Package 4, which is a dedicated lane from Bulacao to Mambaling; extension of the alignment from Ayala to IT Park; a rotunda underneath the Mambaling flyover; and the conversion of a mixed traffic lane along the South Road Properties (SRP) coastal road and along F. Vestil St., according to CBRT project manager Norvin Imbong.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) initially targeted to complete the entire mass transport system project in 2025.

Changes

The major changes in design prompted the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) to raise the project cost from P16.3 billion to P28.78 billion.

The changes extend the length of the CBRT’s dedicated lane from the original 13.8 kilometers to 17 kilometers.

Imbong, in a text message to SunStar Cebu on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, said the total length of the entire project is now 35 kilometers, plus the 18-kilometer feeder service from the Talisay terminal to Bulacao and from IT Park to the Talamban terminal, which is mixed traffic.

During their 10th meeting in October, the Neda board, chaired by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., approved the additional P12 billion budget for the project, the extension of the implementation period until the end of December 2027, and the adjustment of the loan validity from the French Development Agency (AFD) and the World Bank to September 2027.

The AFD had granted the Philippine Government a loan worth $57.4 million for the mass transport system project in 2012, while the World Bank approved a $116 million loan for the project in 2014.

Phase 1

Based on the original plan, the first phase of the project includes three packages, but with the changes approved by Neda, Package 4 has been added.

In previous media interviews, Cebu City Administrator Collin Rosell said the completion of Package 1, which spans 2.38 kilometers from the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) along N. Bacalso Ave. to the front of the Capitol building along Osmeña Blvd., may not meet its deadline. Its original target completion period was the last quarter of 2023.

Rosell said in an interview with the media on Oct. 12 that Package 1 may be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

On Sunday, Imbong said the procurement for the contractor for Package 2 and 3 will probably take place in the first quarter of 2024.

Package 2 is composed of the routes from the Capitol to IT Park in Barangay Lahug and another route from the CSBT to the SRP.

Package 3 will include routes from the IT Park to Barangay Talamban and from the SRP to Talisay City,

It will also include a feeder line system which will run over mixed traffic, with two feeder terminals in 76 bus stops across Cebu City and Talisay City.

The CBRT project is expected to cater to 60,000 passengers daily in its first year of operation, and up to 160,000 passengers once fully operational, according to the DOTr.