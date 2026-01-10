CBRT: From transit lane to Sinulog tattoo gallery

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has announced plans to use the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) area as a designated creative space for tattoo artists during the Sinulog festivities.

The Sinulog Festival, Cebu’s biggest cultural and religious event, is set to take place on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.

Archival said the proposal is already “on the table,” but city officials are still working on how to properly define and regulate the area to ensure safety and order.

Archival clarified that only tattoo artists will be allowed to operate in the CBRT area. Other vendors selling food or merchandise will be prohibited to maintain order and preserve the cleanliness and integrity of the space.

Under the plan, tattoo artists will be required to secure the necessary permits before they can set up.

However, Archival clarified that coordination with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is needed first, as the CBRT area has not yet been officially turned over to the City Government.

“We are already communicating with the DOTr. I even tried to have the area closed; but so far, we have not received a response,” he said.

To help preserve cleanliness in the CBRT area, Archival said tattoo artists will be required to follow specific rules, especially since they will be using ink.

One of the conditions being considered is the mandatory placement of cloths or protective coverings in their work areas to prevent ink spills and stains on the public infrastructure.

No passage

Meanwhile, fiesta organizers said the CBRT area will no longer be used as a passageway during Sinulog activities, particularly the Santo Niño de Cebu grand procession on Saturday, Jan. 17.

Pedestrians will instead be rerouted along the sides, as bollards are already in place to prevent entry into the restricted sections.

The CBRT area was open to the public during the “Penitential Walk with Jesus” procession on Thursday, Jan. 8, and again on Jan. 9 for the Sinulog opening salvo parade, allowing pedestrians to pass through while festival activities took place.

To protect festival installations and public infrastructure, the City Government will also deploy security personnel in the area.

Their task includes preventing people from climbing the foglia leaf structures and ensuring the overall safety and integrity of Sinulog-related setups.

Archival said that while the City is open to creative uses of public spaces during the festival, regulations and inter-agency coordination remain crucial to maintain safety and order throughout the celebrations. / CAV