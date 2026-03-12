CBRT offers free rides for 1 year as initial operations begin March 13

COMMUTERS will be able to ride the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) for free for one year once its initial operations begin on March 13, 2026.

The free rides are part of the rollout of the CBRT’s first operational segment led by the Department of Transportation-Philippines (DOTr), in coordination with the Cebu City Government, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Central Visayas (LTFRB 7), and Land Transportation Office-Central Visayas (LTO 7).

The transport agency earlier announced that median lanes along portions of Natalio Bacalso Avenue -- from the Cebu South Bus Terminal to Osmeña Boulevard -- and along Osmeña Boulevard up to Fuente Osmeña Circle will remain closed to general traffic to accommodate the bus system’s dedicated lane.

Cebu City Councilor Winston Pepito, chairman of the City Council Committee on Transportation, clarified that the upcoming rollout is effectively the start of full implementation of the system, even though the entire project has not yet been completed.

Pepito said the free rides are part of the “Libreng Sakay” program of the

DOTr, which will allow commuters to use the CBRT system at no cost during the initial phase of operations.

Pepito explained that buses will run from Il Corso to Cebu IT Park, although parts of the route will operate under mixed traffic since dedicated lanes are only available within the completed section of Package 1.

Because of this setup, he said commuters may not yet fully experience the intended efficiency of a BRT system, where buses move continuously without being affected by traffic.

Despite this limitation, Pepito welcomed the move, noting that the completion of Package 1 will finally allow the infrastructure to be utilized.

“Now that Package 1 is completed, it will be used by the buses. But that does not mean we will stop pushing for the completion of the entire CBRT project,” he said.

He said the current implementation is being carried out while the government continues to explore ways to complete the remaining portions of the project.

Pepito also noted that the Il-Corso-to-IT-Park route is already being served daily by Cibus units, and the main change under the CBRT rollout is that buses will now pass through the dedicated lane along the completed corridor.

At least 17 buses are expected to operate initially. While 30 buses have been approved for the system, Pepito said only 17 units are currently ready for deployment.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, the Cebu City Transportation Office will deploy personnel to manage traffic and ensure that the dedicated lanes remain exclusive for CBRT buses.

Pepito added that the free ride program will run throughout the entire operating hours of the system and will not be limited to pilot hours.

He also disclosed that the rollout will proceed without any ceremonial launch or formal program.

“On March 13, it will simply start operating,” Pepito said.

The councilor also revealed that Cebu City officials recently met with DOTr representatives to push for faster progress on the project.

Pepito said he had earlier written to Presidenr Ferdinand Marcos Jr., urging the National Government to prioritize the CBRT.

According to him, DOTr officials informed the City Government that the agency is already under pressure from higher leadership to accelerate the project’s completion.

Pepito said he is hopeful that the National Government, particularly Malacañang, will continue to prioritize the long-delayed mass transport system.

The CBRT project has faced years of delays since its conceptualization in 2014, but transport officials expect the initial operations to pave the way for the eventual completion of the full bus rapid transit network in Cebu City. (CAV)