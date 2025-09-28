CBRT pilot launch hits traffic snag

THE planned launch of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) pilot run on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, has been pushed back to October following a test run that revealed significant traffic and infrastructure issues.

The CBRT, a high-capacity bus system utilizing dedicated lanes, is designed to modernize and streamline public transport in Cebu City. Package 1 of the project involves operating the Cebu Interim Bus System (Cibus) units along a dedicated lane. A trial run conducted from Sept. 17 to 19, where several Cibus units traversed along the dedicated lane from the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) along N. Bacalso Ave. to Fuente Osmeña Circle, exposed operational flaws that prompted Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival to intervene with immediate requests for the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

The Sept. 17 to 19 pilot test showed that several crucial preparations were incomplete, necessitating the delay.

Unanticipated traffic congestion

The main problem observed was severe traffic congestion, particularly near the CSBT. This was caused by the construction of the dedicated BRT lane, which resulted in the “sudden reduction of three lanes to two lanes.” Archival argued that the project’s initial traffic analysis may not have fully identified the congestion that would result from the lane reduction. He asserted that the combination of the “shift in traffic patterns combined with the volume of vehicles is the primary cause of traffic buildup.”

Missing road infrastructure

The City noted a lack of necessary safety and guidance infrastructure on the route. The mayor requested the immediate installation of additional reflectorized orange bollards where they were missing. Furthermore, he urged the DOTr to install “directional markers to allow motorists and pedestrians to identify at a far the CBRT’s dedicated land,” clarifying that the installation of these markers is the DOTr’s responsibility.

Need for strict enforcement

To maintain the rapid transit aspect of the system, Mayor Archival called for strict enforcement of rules against unsanctioned stops. He explained that “indiscriminate stopping causes delays for other motorists” and suggested strict enforcement of loading and unloading in designated areas along the BRT route.

City’s plan to address concerns

Mayor Archival is taking steps to resolve the operational issues before the October launch and is focusing on traffic management and public awareness.

Finalizing management and deployment

The mayor plans to hold a Traffic Management Committee meeting on Friday, Oct. 3, to strategically manage the new traffic flow. A key goal of the meeting is to “quantify the necessary deployment of traffic personnel to ensure there is enough staff without compromising other city areas.” The mayor emphasized the need for action, stating, “Dili na rasun. Kinahanglan mangita ta og paagi og unsay angay himoon,” which translates to “That is not a reason. We need to find a way and what needs to be done.”

Public information campaign

The City has ordered the Cebu City Transportation Office to “intensify its public information campaign regarding the new traffic scheme for the CBRT.” This effort aims to educate the public on the new lane configuration and traffic rules to mitigate confusion and noncompliance.

BRT service details

The Cibus route is set to run from the South Road Properties to Cebu Business Park and vice versa. Once operational, buses will run daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The buses are equipped with air conditioning, CCTVs and dash cams. Each unit can seat 40 passengers and accommodate “up to 80–90 commuters during peak hours with standing room.” The expected base fare is P15, with an additional P2.65 per kilometer. During the test runs, it took less than five minutes for Cibus to reach Fuente Station from CSBT bus station using the dedicated lanes. / EHP