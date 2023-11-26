CBRT project faces further delay

THE Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project may be delayed further due to the Cebu City Traffic Management and Coordination Committee’s (TMCC) reluctance to approve the installation of additional board-up along N. Bacalso Ave.

During the TMCC meeting on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, the project contractor asked if it could install a board-up at the intersection of P. del Rosario St. and Leon Kilat St.

City Councilor Rey Gealon, TMCC chairman, said the committee is hesitant to grant the request due to several complaints against the project.

“Not least among them is the traffic it has caused, made worse by the observation of motorists and pedestrians who see only a few personnel and equipment working on site despite the contractor’s claim yesterday that they have more than 160 men, including those from subcontractors,” Gealon said in a statement on Friday, Nov. 24.

“What exacerbated the situation is the delay in the completion of the project,” he said.

He said the committee has set conditions before the BRT contractor can start civil works on the major intersection.

These are:

1. The stretch of Osmeña Blvd. from Capitol to P. del Rosario, which has already been completed, must be opened to vehicular traffic.

2. Orange barriers and other early warning devices must be installed along the stretch, especially in intersections where concrete has not yet been poured.

3. At least four flagmen from the contractor must be deployed at every intersection along the stretch during the pouring of concrete.

4. Floodlights must be installed along that stretch to illuminate not only the project site but also the peripheral areas, especially the sidewalks.

5. The board-up that will be installed must be traffic-compliant and must have reflectorized yellow and black diagonal lines.

Gealon said the contractor has 30 days to comply with these conditions.

SunStar Cebu tried to obtain information from CBRT project manager Norvin Imbong through text messages, but Imbong has not responded yet as of press time.

The CBRT project has been marred by several delays since its supposed implementation in 2016.

The groundbreaking of Package 1, which the Cebu City Government had set for Feb. 2, was moved to Feb. 24 because President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was only available on the latter date.

The original target completion date of Package 1, which covers a distance of 2.38 kilometers from the Cebu South Bus Station along N. Bacalso Ave. to the front of the Capitol building along Osmeña Blvd., was set for the last quarter of this year only to be moved to the first quarter of 2024.

The Department of Transportation initially aimed to complete the CBRT project in 2025 but moved it to 2027 due to design changes.

These changes include the addition of Package 4 that will feature a dedicated lane from Bulacao to Mambaling; extension of the alignment from Ayala to IT Park; a rotunda underneath the Mambaling flyover; and the conversion of a mixed-traffic lane along the South Road Properties coastal road and F. Vestil St. (with WBS)