CBRT readies for test run

THE Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project will begin a crucial dry run of its initial phase on Sept. 17, with buses carrying passengers from I.T. Park to Il Corso at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The trial will run until Sept. 25 to test the system and identify issues before it is formally presented to national officials.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said the CBRT is a major infrastructure investment supported by extensive studies and should not be wasted.

He acknowledged concerns that negative public perception could slow momentum or affect portions of the financial package, even if initial funding is already secured.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is leading the project, with the Cebu Interim Bus Service (Cibus) of Ceres Bus providing units for the trial.

Ten buses will operate starting Sept. 15, with 17 units prepared in total. Cibus has been plying routes since 2020 to familiarize commuters, and the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) head Raquel Arce said additional personnel for traffic management during the test will be deployed.

Officials from the DOTr central office are expected to observe the system on Sept. 25. If successful, the CBRT could provide a more efficient and sustainable transport option for thousands of commuters. However, public support is crucial, as strong opposition could jeopardize future stages of the project.

First proposed in the 1990s, the CBRT has faced decades of delays due to political transitions, property disputes, and heritage concerns. After years of setbacks, Phase One is finally moving toward operation, with full completion targeted by 2026.

The 13-kilometer system will feature 17 stations, a depot, and a terminal linking major roads from SRP to Ayala Center Cebu. City officials admit initial challenges are expected, including possible congestion for private vehicles, but remain firm that the CBRT is the long-term answer to worsening traffic.

Archival urged residents to give the project a chance, stressing that it is backed by thorough studies and consultations, and that embracing change is key to ensuring its success. / CAV