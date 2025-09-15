CBRT road inspection set, not yet a dry run

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has clarified that the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) activity scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, is a road inspection test run, not a formal dry run for public operations.

The test will use 10 Cebu Interim Bus Service (Cibus) units along the route from I.T. Park to the South Road Properties (SRP) to check road conditions, assess traffic flow, and identify potential issues along the planned route before the system moves to its next phases.

The mayor said while buses might pick up passengers, it does not signify the start of official operations.

The schedule for the dry run and pilot has yet to be announced.

To prepare motorists and commuters, the City has directed the installation of proper signages along the roads during the test.

The measure aims to ensure that the public is aware of the activity and minimize confusion once the CBRT’s dedicated lanes are temporarily used by the buses.

Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) head Raquel Arce earlier confirmed that the Cibus units of Ceres Bus will be used in the initial run.

Ten units will operate during the Sept. 17 inspection, while the company has prepared a total of 17 units for later deployment.

The buses will travel from I.T. Park in Lahug to Il Corso at the SRP and back.

Cibus units have been plying city roads since 2020 to familiarize commuters with the routes intended for the CBRT.

For traffic management, the CCTO will deploy additional personnel on the roads to address congestion during the run.

Arce said they are already anticipating traffic challenges during the rollout.

With 10 additional buses on the road and the use of dedicated CBRT lanes that motorists can no longer use even when there are no buses passing through, drivers will be forced into the outermost lanes.

Authorities said this may initially cause congestion instead of easing it.

Archival said the Sept. 17 activity is part of the City’s preparations ahead of the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) visit on Sept. 25, when national officials are expected to check the readiness of the CBRT system.

The route inspection is intended to identify gaps and ensure these can be addressed before the DOTr’s evaluation.

“It’s not only us here in Cebu who are watching this; the whole Philippines is watching because the BRT in Cebu is the model that our National Government is looking at,” Archival said.

The CBRT, first proposed in the 1990s as Cebu’s response to worsening traffic congestion, has faced repeated delays due to leadership changes, right-of-way disputes and heritage concerns.

Phase One of the project is finally moving toward operation.

Once finished, the system will span 13 kilometers, with 17 stations, a depot and a terminal linking the SRP to Ayala Center Cebu.

Despite the challenges, the City Government remains firm in its push for the CBRT, describing it as a long-term solution to Cebu City’s worsening traffic.

Archival said the success of the project depends not only on government execution but also on public acceptance.

He urged Cebuanos to give the project a chance, saying that it was designed based on thorough studies and consultations.

With funding already in place, city officials warned that continued negative public sentiment could put parts of the financial package at risk, which may affect the project’s full implementation. / CAV