CBRT shared lanes ease traffic

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said initial observations from the implementation of shared lanes along the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) corridor show positive results, particularly in reducing traffic along the dedicated lanes.

While the system is not yet perfect, he said the flow of public utility jeepneys has become more organized.

“Our drivers and our PUJ vehicles are orderly, not 100 percent, but they are orderly,” Archival said.

Archival is looking into the possibility of establishing dedicated lanes for public utility vehicles (PUVs) along the north and south corridors, particularly in Talamban and Bulacao, to improve traffic flow.

In a press conference on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, Archival said he will find a way to commission a study that would assess the feasibility of allocating exclusive lanes for public transport in these areas. He noted that such a move could help address congestion while prioritizing mass transportation.

The mayor acknowledged that challenges remain, particularly with private vehicles illegally entering the dedicated lanes. He stressed that the CBRT lanes are intended only for PUVs and should not be used by unauthorized cars.

Archival revealed that a number of private vehicles have already been apprehended for violating the lane restrictions.

He said many of the drivers caught violating the rule have personally gone to his office to ask for consideration.

“Many have also come to the office to ask for forgiveness,” he said.

Archival emphasized that stricter enforcement is necessary to maintain order in the dedicated lanes and ensure that public transport systems operate efficiently.

Original plan

Urban planners originally envisioned the CBRT system as a longer corridor connecting Bulacao in the south to Talamban in the north. The plan called for dedicated busways spanning much of the city’s main transport artery, linking residential areas in Bulacao and surrounding barangays to major commercial and employment centers in downtown and uptown Cebu, including Talamban.

The Bulacao-to-Talamban route has long been central to public transport proposals for Cebu and was included in early feasibility designs for the BRT project.

Archival said the proposed study on expanding dedicated lanes to other major corridors could further strengthen Cebu City’s transport system, particularly as the CBRT project continues to evolve. / CAV